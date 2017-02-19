Ex-Miami, current Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen arrested on felony rape charges

It was thought that Kevin Olsen had hit rock bottom a couple of years ago. Based on what transpired earlier today, it’s time to rethink that stance.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Olsen was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges. Specifically, the Charlotte 49ers quarterback was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex.

From the Observer‘s report:

A statement released by UNC Charlotte said that the allegations against Olsen “appear to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship.” UNC Charlotte said it had been in communication with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police following the arrest Sunday afternoon. Allegations in the case stemmed from an incident that occurred off campus, the university said, but provided no details.

As a result of the arrest, Olsen has been suspended by his latest football program.

The younger brother of former Hurricanes standout and current Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Kevin Olsen was a four-star member of Miami’s 2013 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country.

In September of 2014, Olsen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a stolen or fictitious driver’s license following a traffic stop. That off-field misstep came a month and a half after it was reported Olsen would be suspended for the opener, reportedly for failing a drug test.

In mid-September, after the arrest and on the heels of what were multiple suspensions, UM announced that Olsen was “no longer a student at the University of Miami.” In December of 2014, Olsen announced that he would be transferring to Towson; he was kicked off that team for violating unspecified team rules before he ever played a down for the FCS program.

After spending the 2015 season at a California junior college, Olsen transferred to Charlotte. Olsen passed for 842 yards and six touchdowns in his first, and potentially only, season with the 49ers this past year.