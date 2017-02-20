CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals looks to pass under pressure from Scott Pagano #56 of the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Nearly three dozen teams show interest in Clemson grad transfer

By John TaylorFeb 20, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

It was expected there would be a significant market for a Clemson defensive lineman leaving the Tigers as a graduate transfer. Suffice to say, that is indeed the case.

This past week, Dabo Swinney‘s football program confirmed that Scott Pagano would be leaving the team and transferring elsewhere. The head coach also revealed that the tackle would “probably” end up at a West Coast school to finish out his career.

Teams in that part of the country are indeed interested in the one-year rental, as are myriad others as 247Sports.com is reporting that 32 made contact with the lineman in the hours after his impending pending departure was announced. Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, USC, Washington and Hawaii are among the teams out west who have expressed interest.

A handful of Power Five programs further east have expressed interest as well, including Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas and Texas A&M. Group Five teams that have shown interest include Charlotte, East Carolina, FAU, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, SMU, Temple and Utah State.

Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.

Investors ask San Diego State to pay $100 million for Qualcomm Stadium renovation plan

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 05: The Aztec Warrior mascot of the San Diego State Aztecs awaits the opening ceremonies prior to playing the Mountain West Championship game against the Air Force Falcons at Qualcomm Stadium on December 5, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireFeb 20, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

San Diego state is being asked by a group of investors to put up half the cost to renovate Qualcomm Stadium. The $100 million expense may sound pricey for the school, but the school would he handed the keys to the stadium after five years.

New stadium renderings for the proposed renovation plan for Qualcomm Stadium were recently released in San Diego as the work to reshape the stadium and surrounding area moves forward after losing the NFL’s Chargers to Los Angeles. San Diego State still has two years remaining on its lease with Qualcomm Stadium and the university has made it clear it is working to hash out a long-term future for the football program. The most popular idea has been to partner in a plan to construct a 30,000-seat stadium that could also host Major League Soccer.

According to a report from CBS 8 in San Diego, the total cost of the proposed renovation that includes a stadium overhaul and development of shops, restaurants, bars and housing for San Diego State students, is $200 million. FS Investors is asking the university to put up $100 million to help with the upfront cost of the project, and after five years the firm would hand over the keys to the stadium. That would allow San Diego State to own the stadium and manage it and anything that occurs in it. While that does put a burden on the budget for San Diego State, what needs to be determined is if San Diego State can turn a profit running the stadium after retaining ownership of it.

Between MLS games and live entertainment that could be hosted in the stadium, it seems San Diego State may be able to keep the budget in the black, and if that is the case then this may turn out to be a good deal for the university, even if it takes a few years to recoup its $100 million investment.

Ex-Miami, current Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen arrested on felony rape charges

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Olsen #2 of the Charlotte 49ers throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 19, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

It was thought that Kevin Olsen had hit rock bottom a couple of years ago.  Based on what transpired earlier today, it’s time to rethink that stance.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Olsen was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges.  Specifically, the Charlotte 49ers quarterback was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex.

From the Observer‘s report:

A statement released by UNC Charlotte said that the allegations against Olsen “appear to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship.”

UNC Charlotte said it had been in communication with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police following the arrest Sunday afternoon. Allegations in the case stemmed from an incident that occurred off campus, the university said, but provided no details.

As a result of the arrest, Olsen has been suspended by his latest football program.

The younger brother of former Hurricanes standout and current Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Kevin Olsen was a four-star member of Miami’s 2013 recruiting class, rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country.

In September of 2014, Olsen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a stolen or fictitious driver’s license following a traffic stop. That off-field misstep came a month and a half after it was reported Olsen would be suspended for the opener, reportedly for failing a drug test.

In mid-September, after the arrest and on the heels of what were multiple suspensions, UM announced that Olsen was “no longer a student at the University of Miami.” In December of 2014, Olsen announced that he would be transferring to Towson; he was kicked off that team for violating unspecified team rules before he ever played a down for the FCS program.

After spending the 2015 season at a California junior college, Olsen transferred to Charlotte.  Olsen passed for 842 yards and six touchdowns in his first, and potentially only, season with the 49ers this past year.

Alabama fan launches campaign to have new offensive coordinator’s name changed to “Run” Daboll

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Running back Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a 25-yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireFeb 19, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

Forget about pass-heavy offensive systems. One Alabama fan is making it pretty clear all he wants new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to do is run the ball. He’s even going so far as to launch an online campaign to have the new Tide coordinator’s name changed to “Run Daboll.”

Alabama fan Bobby Wesson has opened up a petition on Change.org to collect digital signatures. As of this posting, the petition had just 92 supporters, but it was just hoping to reach 100 supporters.

“Imagine what the Alabama offense would look like on Saturdays if Brian Daboll heard “RUN DABOLL” 7 days a week,” Wesson says in his petition. “Imagine a world with Nick Saban yelling “RUN DABOLL” at Brian on the field instead of you yelling it at him through the television. Imagine 3rd and 3 and a stadium screaming as [Bo Scarbrough] breaks down the field for it all because “Run Daboll” called RUN DA BALL.”

The imagery here is dazzling.

If there is one thing Alabama is generally good at doing, it is running the football. With a healthy stable of running backs that would have options capable of starting at almost any other program in the country and one of the best offensive line sin the sport, why wouldn’t Alabama want to run the ball?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t exactly work like that, but this is humorous enough. It can be his nickname, however, and we suspect that may have a chance to catch on if things go according to plan for this Alabama fan.

WATCH: FSU QB Deondre Francois throws football over giant frat house

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles scores a touchdown in the fourth quarteragainst the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireFeb 19, 2017, 12:04 PM EST

Today in acts of feats of strength, we have Florid aState quarterback Deondre Francois showing off his strong arm.

Francois was captured on video launching a football over large fraternity house, which was met with wild applause from the frat bros on hand to observe the demonstration.

According to SB Nation, this particular fraternity house claims to be the largest of its kind in the nation, so Francois being able to throw the football over it is no small task. Of course, this may just be an FSU tradition, as Jameis Winston once performed the same accomplishment as well. Add this one to the preseason Heisman hype film reel for Francois.

