DB Cedrick Wright no longer a part of the Miami football program

College football free agency continues unabated this morning, with Miami the latest to see its roster a little lighter than it once was.

The Hurricanes announced in a press release that Cedrick Wright is no longer a member of Mark Richt‘s program. No specific reason for the parting of ways was given.

“I talked to Cedrick and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

The departure marks the end of a brief but eventful career for the defensive back with the ‘Canes.

Wright was a three-star member of The U’s 2016 recruiting class who played in nine games as a true freshman. He was also suspended for the Week 12 game against North Carolina State because of unspecified violations of team rules, and missed the team’s bowl game as well because of academics.