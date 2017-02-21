Michigan reportedly adds ex-Vikings QBs coach as offensive analyst

Jim Harbaugh has added more experience and another “name” to his Michigan football staff.
According to NFL.com‘s Albert Breer, Harbaugh has hired Scott Turner as an offensive analyst. Harbaugh’s nine-man on-field coaching staff is already full, but Turner could be in line to join that group if/when the NCAA approves a 10th assistant.
Turner, the son of former Washington, Oakland and San Diego head coach Norv Turner, spent the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Per source, Michigan is hiring highly-regarded ex-Vikings QBs coach Scott Turner as an offensive analyst.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 20, 2017
Turner has spent the past six seasons in the NFL. His last job at the collegiate level came as the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in 2010.
It was previously reported that Harbaugh had, controversially in the eyes of some, hired former NFL offensive coordinator Michael Johnson Sr. to an undetermined off-field position. Johnson, the father of the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019, ultimately took an on-field job at Oregon.