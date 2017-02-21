Purdue interim HC-turned Cincinnati RBs coach-turned ECU WRs coach (?) charged with OVI

Yeah, this is as convoluted as the headline suggests.

Based on multiple reports, there is one thing that’s certain: Gerad Parker was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. According to the Purdue Exponent, “Parker was charged around 2 a.m. by West Lafayette police, after he was reportedly attending a going away party at a near-campus bar.”

From the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Parker reportedly was seen driving the wrong way on West Lafayette’s Pierce Street when he was stopped. Parker was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he was booked and held. The Exponent also reported that Parker was released later Tuesday without a bond, according to a jail spokesman.

Parker served as the interim head coach at Purdue this past season following the firing of Darrell Hazell in mid-October. In late January, Cincinnati announced that Parker had been hired as Luke Fickell‘s running backs coach.

However, it’s being reported that Parker had, according to a school spokesperson, resigned his post at UC last week to take the wide receivers coach job at East Carolina, a move that came prior to his legal run-in and even as the coach’s personal Twitter account still has him listed as a Bearcats coach. Parker would’ve/will replace Phil McGeoghan, who left ECU in late January for a job with the Buffalo Bills.

How this development will impact Parker’s reported employment with the Pirates is unclear.