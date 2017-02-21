Report: Tommy Tuberville considering running for governor of Alabama

Hey, if it’s good enough for The Donald and Jesse The Body it’s good enough for The Tubs.

After stepping down as Cincinnati’s head coach in early December, Tommy Tuberville has remained on the coaching unemployment line and appears set to sit out the 2017 season. It looks like Tuberville won’t be sitting idly by, though, as Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com is reporting that the coach is considering throwing his hat into the political ring and making a gubernatorial run in the state of Alabama in 2018.

From Dodd’s report:

Two words — Donald Trump,” said Terry Lathan, the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, when she heard Tuberville was a possibility for the GOP. “See, Nov. 8.” … “I mean, seriously, the climate for a non-political person? We saw this clearly on November the 8th …,” Lathan reiterated. “We’ve just got a big old soup of fun waiting for us. As they say in stands, ‘We’re going to need some more popcorn.’

Tuberville, an Arkansas native who’s never held political office, is expected to decide in the next week or two whether or not he’ll run for governor of Alabama. Most famously, he was the head coach at Auburn from 1999-2008 after abruptly leaving Ole Miss, helping to guide the Tigers to a six-game winning streak over the rival Alabama Crimson Tide during his tenure.

The guess here is that Tuberville runs, wins despite any lingering ‘Bama venom, then, not long after saying “they’ll have to carry me out of this governor’s mansion in a pine box,” leaves Alabama to take the same job in Mississippi.