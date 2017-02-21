Virginia confirms addition of Notre Dame transfer John Montelus

Two months after deciding to leave Notre Dame, John Montelus officially has a new college football home.
On its official Twitter account Tuesday, Virginia announced that Montelus has signed his grant-in-aid papers with the university and will play his final season for the Cavaliers. As a graduate transfer, the offensive lineman is eligible to play immediately.
The family grows larger.
Notre Dame offensive lineman John Montelus has signed his GIA and will transfer to Virginia for his final season. pic.twitter.com/m1uYC0wlOT
Over his four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Montelus played in just six games. A four-star 2013 recruit, Montelus was rated as the No. 8 guard in the country and the the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Massachusetts.
Montelus is actually one of two Irish linemen joining the Cavaliers as transfers, with Colin McGovern confirming last month that he’ll be doing the same. UVa. has yet to officially announce his addition to the roster.