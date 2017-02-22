ECU won’t be hiring ex-Purdue interim HC charged with drunk driving

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

An off-field incident involving alcohol has unofficially cost an assistant coach a job.

It had been reported that Gerad Parker, who served as Purdue’s interim head coach last season, decided to leave his new job at Cincinnati to take another at East Carolina. That reported move was complicated after reports surfaced that, following a going-away party in West Lafayette early Tuesday morning, the coach was pulled over and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Parker had been expected to take over the wide receivers coach job at ECU; Wednesday, multiple reports indicated that the Pirates are moving on from the coach in light of the recent development.

Gerad Parker, who was being considered for East Carolina’s WR coach, will not hired by ECU following Tuesday’s arrest for OVI — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) February 22, 2017

Confirming Gerad Parker will not join the #ECU football coaching staff. #Pirates — Nathan Summers (@NateSumm99) February 22, 2017

In a tweet that has since been deleted from his Twitter account, Parker apologized. “I’m sorry to all my friends and family,” the coach wrote. “Thanks to all that have reached out and shown support.”

Parker would’ve replaced Phil McGeoghan, who left ECU in late January for a job with the Buffalo Bills. ECU’s search for a replacement will continue.