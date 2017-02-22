CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 15: The Charlotte 49ers marching band plays prior to their game against the FIU Golden Panthers on October 15, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Fired Oklahoma State coach Greg Adkins lands at Charlotte

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2017, 2:33 PM EST

Greg Adkins didn’t remain on the coaching unemployment line for long.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma State fired Adkins as its offensive line coach.  Less than three weeks later, Adkins has been hired to fill the same role for the Charlotte 49ers.

“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience at all levels to our offensive line,” said head coach Brad Lambert in a statement confirming the hire. “He’s coached in the NFL, at the Power Five level and at the Group of Five level. He’s an excellent recruiter and has served as a recruiting coordinator. He’s coached different aspects, like the defensive line and tight ends — all things that can benefit our offensive line play and our offense moving forward.

“He’ll be a huge asset to our program. We see a lot of benefits in him and see him as being able to influence our young guys in a positive manner.”

Adkins had spent the past two seasons at the Big 12 OSU.  He and Lambert have also worked together on the same coaching staffs at both Georgia and Marshall.

From 2003-08, Adkins served as an assistant at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer.

“Greg is an outstanding football coach, person and recruiter — one of those guys you want to be in the trenches with,” the former Vols head coach said. “He’ll do an outstanding job with (the 49ers) program.”

Alabama assistant who resigned under NCAA cloud surfaces at UTSA

UTSA helmet
UTSA athletics
By John TaylorFeb 22, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

As our friends at FootballScoop.com put it, this is certainly an interesting hire by Frank Wilson.

UT-San Antonio announced via a press release Wednesday that Wilson has hired Bo Davis to be the Roadrunners’ defensive line coach.  Davis’ last job came as a coaching intern for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars this past season.

Prior to that, he was the line coach at Alabama for two seasons.

“Adding a coach with an outstanding pedigree like Bo Davis is a coup for UTSA,” Wilson said. “He’s won at every level, on the biggest stages and in the biggest moments. He’s an outstanding teacher and recruiter and he has coached nationally acclaimed defensive linemen everywhere he’s been. He will be a tremendous asset to UTSA, and he gives us continued credibility in the direction this program is headed. It’s an honor to have him be a part of our staff.”

It was the manner in which Davis departed Tuscaloosa that will raise some eyebrows over this development.

In late April of last year, reports surfaced that Davis was expected to resign or be fired as Alabama’s defensive line coach after the school opened an inquiry into possible NCAA violations on the recruiting trail. The nature of the violations were not revealed, but the NCAA had launched investigations into the matter and Alabama opened its own corresponding inquiry.

A day later, the Tide announced that Davis had, ahem, “submitted his letter of resignation.” The status of the NCAA investigation is unclear.

In a report from al.com just last month, the website wrote that “[d]espite interest from several schools, a college team likely won’t hire Davis while the NCAA investigation is ongoing and until he’s served whatever penalty he gets from the NCAA.” A little over four weeks later, Davis is back in the coaching game after spending the past several months as a truck driver.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Roadrunner family,” said Davis. “I’d like to thank Coach Wilson and (Director of Athletics) Lynn Hickey for giving me the chance to join a great coaching staff at UTSA. I am looking forward to an exciting future in San Antonio.”

James Johnson tweets decision to transfer from Arizona State

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 28: Safety James Johnson #18 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on November 28, 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 42-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 22, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Another day, another player leaving to look for greener playing time pastures.

The latest to suffer personnel attrition is Arizona State, with James Johnson taking to his personal Twitter account to announce his decision to transfer from the Sun Devils.  The defensive back will be graduating from ASU this May, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program for his final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Sun Devils’ 2013 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 84 safety in the country coming out of high school in California.  He held offers from, among others, Fresno State, Houston, Nevada and Oregon State.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Johnson played in 23 games the next two seasons. Injuries limited him to just one game this past season.

Vandy assistant Osia Lewis battling liver cancer

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Derek Mason of the Vanderbilt Commodores speaks to an official regarding a play that was called a non-fumble on the opening kickoff against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 22, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

A serious medical event has caused a shakeup on Derek Mason‘s Vanderbilt coaching staff.

The football program revealed in an article posted to its official website Tuesday night that outside linebackers coach Osia Lewis is battling cholangiocarcinoma, a form of liver cancer.  The 54-year-old coach was diagnosed in mid-January after undergoing a battery of tests the last couple of months.

Lewis, who is married with two children, has already started chemotherapy, although the school writes that, “[f]or now, the tumor is inoperable due to its location, but doctors are hopeful treatment will make an impact.”

As Lewis continues to battle, he will move from his on-field role to what the program describes as the chief consultant to the head coach and senior defensive assistant. “But as soon as I’m ready to go, I’ll be back,” the coach said.

“Osia is family,” Mason said. “Some people run from these things, but we’ve chosen to run to it. I believe Osia and Darlene, with what they’ve poured into this program, their journey is a testament to what it means to be family. They’ve given everything they have to this program, moving from San Diego to Nashville because I asked them to. I truly believe it’s important for us to take the journey with them.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

WRs coach Zach Azzanni leaving Vols for job with Chicago Bears

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A general view of the play during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 22, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

An NFL team has once again cost a Power Five program an assistant coach.

Tennessee announced in a press release Wednesday that Zach Azzanni has stepped down from his job with the Volunteers in order to take the job as wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears.  Azzanni had spent the past four seasons as UT’s receivers coach.

He also carried the title of passing-game coordinator the last two years.

“We are really excited for Zach and his family,” said head coach Butch Jones in a statement. “I have known Zach for a long time and this is a path he has wanted to pursue for some time. We can’t thank him enough for his loyalty, dedication and hard work over the past four years to our football program.

“We will begin the process of filling this position immediately. It’s a position we want to fill as quickly as we can, but we also want to go through the detailed process, which we will.”

This will mark Azzanni’s first job in the NFL as his previous 18 years in the profession have come at the collegiate level.