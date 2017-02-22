NCAA charges Ole Miss of lack of institutional control; Rebels self-impose 2017 postseason ban

The Ole Miss Rebels will not be going to a postseason game in 2017 after the university opted to self-impose a one-year postseason ban. The decision came as a result of an updated notice of allegations received from the NCAA as part of an expanded investigation. The school has charged the program and university of a lack of institutional control.
Ole Miss Chancellor Jeff Vitter, athletics director Ross Bjork and football coach Hugh Freeze provided an update on the latest regarding its NCAA investigation with a video.
In addition to the 2017 postseason ban, Ole Miss will forfeit all annual postseason revenue (reportedly to be about $7 million).
The latest notice of allegations included eight potential violations from the football program, including setting up hunting trips for a student-athlete on private land owned by a booster, providing housing for recruits and boosters providing food to student-athletes enrolled at another institution and more. Freeze was charged with violating head coach responsibility legislation. As expected, Ole Miss will contest the latest allegations levied against the university and football program that are deemed not supported by evidence.
The latest allegations:
- Prospective student-athlete went hunting on private land owned by booster, arranged by football program (Level III)
- Former staff member arranged for lodging and transportation for prospective student-athlete enrolled at another institution (Level I)
- Same former staff member knowingly committed recruiting violations and provided false information to enforcement staff (Level I)
- Same former staff member initiated and facilitated two boosters having contact with a recruit (Level I)
- A different former staff member arranged for friend of a recruit and two recruits to receive merchandise from a store owned by a booster amounting to $2,800 (Level I)
- Freeze had impermissible in-person, off-campus contact with a recruit (Level III)
- Booster provided money, food and drinks to a recruit and his companions at booster-owned restaurant on two to three occasions (Level I)
- Freeze violated head coach responsibility legislation
- Scope and nature of violations demonstrate university lacked institutional control and failed to monitor conduct and administration of athletics program (Level I)
Ole Miss has 90 days to appeal.
Tom Herman, the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns, has come a long way in his career. It was just a few years ago Herman was the hot assistant coach on the rise who would soon lead the Houston program to a New Years Six bowl game and a 22-4 record to make him a leading candidate for the Longhorns job. As he prepares for the biggest job of his career, Herman reflected on one of his previous jobs from his high schools days and explained how he got fired from the job.
Herman was employed by a Subway sandwich stop, and he apparently had a thing for pastrami. Having had the pastrami at Subway before, I can understand his craving. Unfortunately for Herman, his love for pastrami would be his undoing as he got caught eating as much as he could in secret. He explained the ordeal to The Dallas Morning News;
“I used to love the pastrami,” he says. “They had those big walk-in refrigerators. I was standing in there one day, with the door shut, just throwing pastrami in my mouth.
“It was like something out of a movie. I’ve got this bin of meat, throwing meat in my mouth, the door swings open and it’s the owner.
“He goes, ‘Get out. Don’t come back.’ “
Herman held many jobs before getting into the coaching business including at a tuxedo shop, a batting cage, multiple radio positions (he remains no stranger to making headlines on radio airwaves to this day) and even as a highlight coordinator for NFL on FOX.
“This was back when they recorded games on those big laser discs. I was a highlight coordinator. My job was to go in and watch games, watch and type. Basically every time the camera frame changed, I had to log it as something: ‘Emmitt Smith rushed for 4 yards. . . . Close-up of Jimmy Johnson on the sidelines . . . 37-yard field goal.’
“That way, when you’re watching Packers vs. Vikings, young Tom Herman has his eyeballs on the Cowboys vs. Redskins game. When J.B. (James Brown) and Howie (Long) cut into your game and say, ‘Let’s give you a quick update,’ you’d see highlights and they would read information I typed.”
That time spent breaking down highlights may have come in handy.
Troy Calhoun‘s coaching staff is once again whole.
The service academy announced in a press release Wednesday that Calhoun has added Bart Miller and Taylor Stubblefield to his Falcons staff. The former will coach tight ends while the latter will handle wide receivers. Steed Lobotzke, who had previously coached tight ends, will move to the offensive line.
The moves were made to replace Clay Hendrix, who left to become the head coach at Furman, and Jake Moreland, who has joined the staff at Western Michigan.
Stubblefield, an All-American receiver at Purdue, spent the 2016 season as an assistant in the CFL. His last job at the collegiate level came at Utah (2014-15). He’s also coached at the FBS level at Eastern Michigan (2008), Central Michigan (2011), New Mexico (2012) and Wake Forest (2013).
Miller’s last coaching job came as the line coach at Minnesota at 2015. He’s also spent time on staffs at Wisconsin, New Mexico State and Florida Atlantic.
Well-traveled doesn’t remotely begin to describe this particular FBS assistant coach.
With Willie Taggart taking over in Eugene, Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick left the Ducks in December to take over as the wide receivers coach at Ole Miss. Exactly 12 days later, Lubick left Oxford to become the offensive coordinator at Baylor.
Less than two months later, Lubick is on the move again, with Washington announcing the assistant has been added to the Huskies’ coaching staff. Lubick will coach wide receivers and will also carry the title of co-offensive coordinator.
“I am excited to add Matt to our coaching staff,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coaching mind and a successful recruiter. Equally as important, we believe he will be a terrific fit with our staff, players and the University of Washington.”
Lubick replaces Bush Hamdan, who left last weekend for an NFL job with the Atlanta Falcons.
Greg Adkins didn’t remain on the coaching unemployment line for long.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma State fired Adkins as its offensive line coach. Less than three weeks later, Adkins has been hired to fill the same role for the Charlotte 49ers.
“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience at all levels to our offensive line,” said head coach Brad Lambert in a statement confirming the hire. “He’s coached in the NFL, at the Power Five level and at the Group of Five level. He’s an excellent recruiter and has served as a recruiting coordinator. He’s coached different aspects, like the defensive line and tight ends — all things that can benefit our offensive line play and our offense moving forward.
“He’ll be a huge asset to our program. We see a lot of benefits in him and see him as being able to influence our young guys in a positive manner.”
Adkins had spent the past two seasons at the Big 12 OSU. He and Lambert have also worked together on the same coaching staffs at both Georgia and Marshall.
From 2003-08, Adkins served as an assistant at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer.
“Greg is an outstanding football coach, person and recruiter — one of those guys you want to be in the trenches with,” the former Vols head coach said. “He’ll do an outstanding job with (the 49ers) program.”