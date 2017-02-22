Recruit who left FSU track team signs with USF football

National Signing Day was three weeks ago, but the process of recruits putting their Herbie Hancocks on National Letters of Intent continues.

South Florida has announced that Charlie Strong has added Chauncy Smart to the Bulls’ 2017 recruiting class. Smart had originally signed with the Florida State track team last fall, but was given a release from that scholarship in order to pursue a career in college football.

Smart’s signing pushes Strong’s first class with the program, which is ranked 77th by 247Sports.com, to 19 members strong. 14 of those signees, including Smart, were rated as three-star recruits.

The new member of the Bulls will certainly bring some speed to the football table. From the release:

Smart was ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 3 nationally at 100 meters among the class of 2017. He played football for three seasons at Auburndale Senior High School, seeing action at running back and cornerback, before taking off his senior year to focus on track. He clocked a school record of 10.3 in the 100 meters and won county, district and regional sprint titles. He also finished second in the 100 meters at the 2016 FHSAA 3A State Championships and third at the national Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Wash.

It’s unclear at which position, or even which side of the ball on which Smart will start.