Auburn adds FCS starting lineman as graduate transfer

Another graduate transfer has made a move, albeit with a slightly different bent than most others.

Auburn confirmed Wednesday that Casey Dunn has been added to Gus Malzahn‘s football roster. The center comes to The Plains as a graduate transfer, which makes him eligible for the 2017 season.

He also comes to Auburn from Jacksonville State, an FCS school that would’ve made him immediately eligible aside from the grad transfer exception. Oh, and his new position coach is excited to have him in the personnel fold as well.

Please welcome our latest addition to the #AuburnFamily, offensive lineman Casey Dunn.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/MhgZhCvCi7 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 22, 2017

Fired up to add @caseydee50 to our UNIT…Will bring a wealth of experience to the crew.#WarEagle https://t.co/B6zJaHpQZv — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) February 23, 2017

The past two seasons, Dunn was an FCS All-American. While Dunn comes to the Tigers as a center who started 27 games at that position for the Gamecocks, he could play anywhere along the interior of the Tigers’ offensive line.

Malzahn is also very familiar with Dunn’s talent as the lineman started for the JSU squad that took him to overtime in 2015.