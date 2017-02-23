Kliff Kingsbury completes Texas Tech staff with D-line hire

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Less than two weeks after a hole was created on his Texas Tech coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury has made a move to fill it.

Tech confirmed early Thursday afternoon that Kingsbury has added Terrance Jamison as a Red Raiders assistant. Specifically, Jamison will serve as the team’s defensive line coach.

Jamison replaces Kevin Patrick, who left earlier this month for the same job at North Carolina State after one season in Lubbock.

“We’re looking forward to adding Coach Jamison to our staff,” a statement from Kingsbury began. “He is someone that has built a strong reputation in the coaching community. He will be a tremendous asset on our defensive staff as well as in recruiting.”

The past three seasons, Jamison was the line coach at Florida Atlantic. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.

He’s also been a graduate assistant or quality control coach at Cal and alma mater Wisconsin.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury’s staff,” Jamison said. “I’m excited about the potential of the defensive line group and working with (defensive coordinator David) Gibbs. I look forward to jumping right in and getting started with spring practices next week.”