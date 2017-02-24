Top Syracuse DB Antwan Cordy gets medical redshirt for 2016 season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, Syracuse’s top returning defensive back will get to spend a little additional time with the Orange.

On social media Thursday, Antwan Cordy announced that the NCAA has granted him a medical hardship waiver for his 2016 season. Because of the medical redshirt, the safety will have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal instead of just the one prior to the decision.

Should he choose, Cordy could play for the Orange in 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Just got some great news it’s official the NCAA gave me my year back 🙏🏿. Now I have 2 more years at Syracuse. It’s On Now pic.twitter.com/5R1xC5ifbb — Antwan (@CordyKidd8) February 23, 2017

Cordy started the first two games last year, but sustained what turned out to be a season-ending arm injury in a Week 2 loss to Louisville.

In 2015, Cordy started all 12 games for the Orange, with the 5-8, 175-pounder’s 12 tackles for loss leading the team and setting a school record for defensive backs. That total was also second in the ACC amongst secondary players (Duke’s Jeremy Cash, 18).