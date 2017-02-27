Barry Switzer and Tulsa have some fun with Baker Mayfield’s arrest

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

I’m sure you’ve heard by now, but Baker Mayfield was arrested over the weekend.

Enjoying some down time in Fayetteville, Ark., Mayfield was booked on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene.

Those last two parts have drawn the brunt of the attention since the news went public, specifically this portion from the police report:

I told Mayfield to come over to me. When I gave that command, Mayfield began to walk away from me. I repeatedly told him to stop. Mayfield then began to sprint away. I chased after him. Mayfield was tackled to the ground.

Copy of the preliminary police report on Mayfield arrest: pic.twitter.com/00LDdjw89t — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) February 25, 2017

In the hours since, Mayfield has taken some shots both from within and without. First up is College Football Hall of Fame former Sooners coach Barry Switzer.

They couldn't have caught my quarterbacks!!😂 https://t.co/bZtWJe3djo — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) February 26, 2017

And next, oddly, comes from the official account of Tulsa athletics.

☀️ GOOD MORNING #TulsaFam! 🕐 to go out and tackle your Monday! 👑🌀 pic.twitter.com/eo9Zjv6z78 — TulsaHurricane (@TulsaHurricane) February 27, 2017

For what it’s worth, Mayfield shredded Tulsa in their one meeting to date in 2015, hitting 32-of-38 passes for 487 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 13 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-38 Sooners win.