Baylor suspends defensive back after protective order issued

Baylor has suspended defensive back Travon Blanchard after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case.

The school confirmed the news on Tuesday evening shortly after KWTX News 10 reported that Blanchard had a protective order issued against him by a local county judge.

The order says that Blanchard, whose full name is Garland Travon Blanchard, engaged in acts of violence and that there is a “threat of family violence in the future”. It orders Blanchard to have no communication with the woman, and to stay away from her residence.

Blanchard, a senior who was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the school last season, was accused of four different instances of violence against the woman — whom he had a relationship with — according to an affidavit in the case.

Baylor has continued to deal with the fallout from a string of domestic violence and sexual assault cases involving the football team and the situation in Waco apparently does not appear to be getting much better judging by these latest reports.