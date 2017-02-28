Ex-LSU, Rutgers QB moves on to FCS school

Maybe the third time, this time at a lower level, will be the charm?

In early December of last year, Hayden Rettig became one of three quarterbacks who had decided to leave Rutgers. Nearly three months later, Rettig has found a new home, with the transferring signal-caller confirming to nj.com that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Tennessee Tech.

As he’s both a graduate transfer and a player dropping down a level, Rettig will be available to play immediately in 2017. This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

“It’s a good fit,” Rettig told the website. “I think we can do a lot there. I love the coaches. I just wanted a place where I was needed, and Tennessee Tech was the place.”

Rettig, a four-star 2013 recruit, transferred from LSU to Rutgers in June of 2014. After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, Rettig played in five games (one start) the next two years; none of those appearances came in 2016.

He was named Academic All-Big Ten following the 2015 season.