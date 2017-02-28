Jim Harbaugh not happy with one of President Trump’s proposed cuts

Jim Harbaugh and Donald Trump in the same story? What could possibly go wrong in the comments section?

Last year, Harbaugh joined the leaders council of Legal Services Corporation, a service described as the country’s largest funder of legal aid for low-income Americans. “The goal of the Leaders Council,” the group wrote ahead of a meeting last June that included Harbaugh, MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and author John Grisham, “is to raise public awareness of the current crisis in civil legal aid.”

Fast-forward to the here and now, and the New York Times writes that “[t]he White House budget office has drafted a hit list of programs that President Trump could eliminate to trim domestic spending, including longstanding conservative targets like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corporation, AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.”

The fact the LSC is on a proposed list for defunding is not sitting well with the Michigan head coach.

I hope reports that White House trying to defund Legal Services Corp aren’t true. LSC is CRUCIAL to making justice system fair. #LSCmatters — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 28, 2017

According to LSC’s website, the independent nonprofit was established by Congress in 1974 “to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans,” adding that “[t]he Corporation currently provides funding to 133 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.”