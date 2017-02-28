Jim Harbaugh not happy with one of President Trump’s proposed cuts

Jim Harbaugh and Donald Trump in the same story? What could possibly go wrong in the comments section?
Last year, Harbaugh joined the leaders council of Legal Services Corporation, a service described as the country’s largest funder of legal aid for low-income Americans. “The goal of the Leaders Council,” the group wrote ahead of a meeting last June that included Harbaugh, MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and author John Grisham, “is to raise public awareness of the current crisis in civil legal aid.”
Fast-forward to the here and now, and the New York Times writes that “[t]he White House budget office has drafted a hit list of programs that President Trump could eliminate to trim domestic spending, including longstanding conservative targets like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corporation, AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.”
The fact the LSC is on a proposed list for defunding is not sitting well with the Michigan head coach.
According to LSC’s website, the independent nonprofit was established by Congress in 1974 “to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans,” adding that “[t]he Corporation currently provides funding to 133 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.”
With National Signing Day nearly a month in the rear-view, Miami has added a very talented and experienced piece to its secondary puzzle.
On his Instagram account late Tuesday morning, Dee Delaney (pictured, right) confirmed that he will be transferring from The Citadel to Miami. As the cornerback will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up and play in 2017.
The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Below is Delaney’s social media missive saying goodbye to his old home and hello to his new one.
Well while one chapter in my book has ended another one is beginning. Deciding to come to The Citadel was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made and now deciding to leave is even harder. The friendships I have made here will last forever. The Citadel has made me into a better and much mature person and for that all I can say is Thank you! I will be transferring to the University of Miami to finish up my senior football season. Thanks for all the support and much love! C I T A D E L!!! C I T A D E L!!! Once a dawg always a dawg! -Dee Delaney
Delaney was an FCS All-American each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.
After weeks of speculation that had centered quite a bit on Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee has opted to go with the experienced voice to head its athletic department.
While there is nothing official yet from the school, multiple media outlets are reporting that UT has chosen John Currie to be its next athletic director. Curie has served in the same capacity at Kansas State since May of 2009.
This will serve as a homecoming for Currie as he earned his master’s degree in sports management from the university and also spent several years working in the UT athletics department before leaving for the K-State job..
In addition to Fulmer, Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn had previously confirmed his interest in the job.
Currie would replace Dave Hart, who announced last August that he would be stepping down this year. Hart’s expected to remain on the job until June, although it’s unclear if that timeline will remain the same.
Maybe the third time, this time at a lower level, will be the charm?
In early December of last year, Hayden Rettig became one of three quarterbacks who had decided to leave Rutgers. Nearly three months later, Rettig has found a new home, with the transferring signal-caller confirming to nj.com that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Tennessee Tech.
As he’s both a graduate transfer and a player dropping down a level, Rettig will be available to play immediately in 2017. This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
“It’s a good fit,” Rettig told the website. “I think we can do a lot there. I love the coaches. I just wanted a place where I was needed, and Tennessee Tech was the place.”
Rettig, a four-star 2013 recruit, transferred from LSU to Rutgers in June of 2014. After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, Rettig played in five games (one start) the next two years; none of those appearances came in 2016.
He was named Academic All-Big Ten following the 2015 season.
Raided by the ACC, UNLV has officially turned its eyes to the Ivy League for its coaching replacement.
Travis Burkett, the football program has announced, has been hired the Rebels’ running backs coach. Burkett will replace DeAndre Smith, who left last week for a job at North Carolina.
Smith had been with Tony Sanchez‘s program for just three months or so, coming to Las Vegas by way of Purdue.
The past 10 seasons, Burkett served as an assistant at Cornell. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Bucknell.
This will be Burkett’s first job at any capacity at the FBS level. His new employer added the following in announcing his addition:
At UNLV, Burkett inherits a rushing attack that stood 15th in the nation last fall with 241.5 yards per game, which ranked fourth in program history and was the most since 1979. All three of the team’s top rushers return in 2017.