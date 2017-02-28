Miami the landing spot for transferring FCS All-American CB

With National Signing Day nearly a month in the rear-view, Miami has added a very talented and experienced piece to its secondary puzzle.

On his Instagram account late Tuesday morning, Dee Delaney (pictured, right) confirmed that he will be transferring from The Citadel to Miami. As the cornerback will be coming to the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up and play in 2017.

The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Below is Delaney’s social media missive saying goodbye to his old home and hello to his new one.

Well while one chapter in my book has ended another one is beginning. Deciding to come to The Citadel was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made and now deciding to leave is even harder. The friendships I have made here will last forever. The Citadel has made me into a better and much mature person and for that all I can say is Thank you! I will be transferring to the University of Miami to finish up my senior football season. Thanks for all the support and much love! C I T A D E L!!! C I T A D E L!!! Once a dawg always a dawg! -Dee Delaney

Delaney was an FCS All-American each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.