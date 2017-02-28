Reports: K-State AD John Currie tapped for same job at Tennessee

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After weeks of speculation that had centered quite a bit on Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee has opted to go with the experienced voice to head its athletic department.

While there is nothing official yet from the school, multiple media outlets are reporting that UT has chosen John Currie to be its next athletic director. Curie has served in the same capacity at Kansas State since May of 2009.

This will serve as a homecoming for Currie as he earned his master’s degree in sports management from the university and also spent several years working in the UT athletics department before leaving for the K-State job..

BREAKING NEWS: Source: John Currie of Kansas State has been hired as Tennessee’s new athletic director. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) February 28, 2017

SOURCE: #KState‘s John Currie is expected to become #Tennessee‘s next AD. .. 1st reported by Jimmy Hyams. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017

Kansas State’s John Currie is Tennessee’s new AD, source told @ESPN. 1st reported by @JimmyHyams — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) February 28, 2017

In addition to Fulmer, Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn had previously confirmed his interest in the job.

Currie would replace Dave Hart, who announced last August that he would be stepping down this year. Hart’s expected to remain on the job until June, although it’s unclear if that timeline will remain the same.