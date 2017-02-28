COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers Butch Jones watches a play in the first half of their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tennessee reportedly fills wide receivers vacancy with FIU coach

Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Athletic director is apparently not the only position Tennessee is filling on Tuesday.

Hot on the heels of naming John Currie as the school’s new AD, the Vols are reportedly expected to name Florida International assistant Kevin Beard as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

CanesInSight’s Peter Ariz first reported the move.

Beard will replace former assistant Zach Azzani, who took the same position with the Chicago Bears.

The former Miami receiver joined the FIU staff this offseason after serving as a quality control coach with Georgia last year. Prior to that, Beard was the receivers coach with the Hurricanes for two seasons alongside now-Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott.

For a rather random Tuesday at the end of February, things certainly are busy on Rocky Top.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield issues apology in wake of arrest

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 Comments
By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas over the weekend and booked on various charges that included public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

While we don’t know exactly what kind of punishment the signal-caller will face in the matter (from authorities or from his school), Mayfield did take to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to issue a lengthy and heartfelt apology for his actions:

Pretty impressive apology from a clearly regretful college kid.

That being said, it probably doesn’t quite close the book on the matter with the Sooners set to begin spring football in a few weeks.

SEC Media Days 2017 Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Few things signal the transition from offseason into preseason quite like the annual gathering in Hoover, Alabama every summer that is SEC Media Week Days.

Now we not only have the dates for the annual press tour, but who’s going on what day. The conference has released the full schedule for the 2017 edition of SEC Media Days and it goes as follows:

Monday, July 10

Arkansas’ Bret Bielema, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Tennessee’s Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida’s Jim McElwain, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Missouri’s Barry Odom, Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Ole Miss’ Hugh Freeze, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp

Things are still subject to changes between now and mid-July but it’s pretty safe to start making plans if you want to hang out by the escalators in the lobby. The names of the players from each school who will be attending have not been announced yet, but that news should come out later in the summer.

At first glance, it seems like a pretty jammed week. New Tigers coach Ed Orgeron leads off on Monday while SEC East favorites Florida and Georgia headline Tuesday (and don’t discount Dan Mullen getting asked about Ole Miss issues either). The conference king and local legend Nick Saban will be the attraction on Wednesday while Gus Malzahn, Hugh Freeze and Will Muschamp bat cleanup on Thursday.

Utah State hires former Cal special teams coordinator to same post

LOGAN, UT - OCTOBER 16: The Utah State Aggies enter the field prior to the start of football action between the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies on October 16, 2015 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

With his long-time boss, Sonny Dykes, out of a job, Mark Tommerdahl found himself in a similar predicament.  Monday, however, the coach was once again gainfully employed.

The coach with more than three decades of experience in the profession, Utah State confirmed in a press release, has been hired by Matt Wells to serve as the Aggies’ special teams coordinator.  Tommerdahl had spent the past four seasons in the same job at Cal.

“We are very excited to welcome Mark and Annette to the Aggie football family,” said Wells in a statement. “Mark brings a tremendous amount of veteran coaching experience with his knowledge of both special teams and offenses, and he will be a valuable part of our staff moving forward.”

All told, Tommerdahl has spent 22 of his 33 seasons as a special teams coordinator.  In addition to his time with Dykes at Berkeley, he was also the coordinator for the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12 after being retained following the 2009 season.

Additionally, he’s been a coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe (2008), Texas A&M (2003-07), Alabama (2001-02), TCU (1998-2000), New Mexico (1997) and Minnesota (1995-96).

“I have a lot of respect for what Matt Wells stands for and I have a high level of comfort with this offensive staff, having worked with both Steve Farmer and Luke Wells in the past, in addition to coaching against David Yost for over 15 years,” said Tommerdahl. “I also have a lot of respect for the special teams foundation that has been laid here at Utah State by both Stacy Collins and Dave Ungerer, and I look forward to building on that foundation.”

Amidst turbulent offseason, Mark Dantonio releases statement

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 29: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio looks towards the field late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 29, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 32-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 2:16 PM EST

To say that the Michigan State football program, coming off a three-win season on the field that was its worst in more than 20 years, is having a rough offseason off of it wouldn’t do it justice.

Earlier this monthThiyo Lukusa, the projected starter at right tackle, announced that he was leaving not only the football team but the sport, citing a loss of love and passion for the game.  Not long after, Jon Reschke, a likely starter at linebacker, announced his decision to transfer from the Spartans after making “an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate.”

Most notably — and disturbingly — three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations, with tandem police and Title IX investigations casting a cloud over the program.

Noticeably absent amidst that maelstrom? Head coach Mark Dantonio, who has not permitted reporters to cover spring practice sessions that kicked off this past weekend and didn’t conduct a press conference previewing the spring agenda as had been the case every other year he’d been on the job since taking control in late November of 2006.  In fact, the coach hadn’t spoken publicly since National Signing Day the first part of the month.

Tuesday, that changed somewhat as Dantonio released a statement through the university which, in part, states that his program  is “extremely concerned about” the allegations and they are “taking [them] very seriously.” “When the time is appropriate, I will be able to answer questions regarding our program and discuss our team,” the coach said, adding, “At this point in time, we have to respect the process of the investigations for everyone involved.”

Below is the text of Dantonio’s statement, in its entirety.

With spring practice beginning last weekend and preparation for a new season underway, I feel it’s important to reinforce the core values and beliefs that have built and defined this program during my time at MSU.

“Since arriving here 11 years ago, my passion has been to lead a program that fosters a culture of integrity, respect and accountability, both on and off the field. That will never change. I have high standards for the program and expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University. Our goal is to develop young men of character who graduate and make a positive impact on society.

“Regarding the ongoing investigations taking place within our program, the allegations are something we’re extremely concerned about and taking very seriously. We took immediate action by suspending those involved as soon as we were notified of the situation. Our action is separate from the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations. Those processes will determine if a crime has been committed and also if any university policy has been violated.

“(Athletic director) Mark Hollis and the university administration have set forth expectations for this program that I fully support, and we have gone to great lengths to consistently educate all members of the football program on our standards of conduct. I expect all members of the football program to live up to those standards, and I’m doing everything necessary to help throughout this difficult process.

“When the time is appropriate, I will be able to answer questions regarding our program and discuss our team. At this point in time, we have to respect the process of the investigations for everyone involved.