MIAMI - AUGUST 11: A City of Miami police car with lights ablaze responds to a call as they patrol the street on August 11, 2010 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Police Department launched "Operation Take Back Our Streets" yesterday in response to recent shootings in the Model City and Little Haiti communities of Miami. The city has seen a number of shootings recently using high powered assault weapons.


Three-star 2017 Texas signee Reese Leitao arrested on drug charge

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2017, 9:53 PM EST

Tom Herman‘s first recruiting class at Texas has gotten off to an inauspicious off-the-field start.

According to FOX23.com, Reese Leitao was arrested at his Oklahoma high school Tuesday on a charge of possession/delivery of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school.  The television station’s website wrote that “Leitao admitted to a Jenks administrator he was selling the Xanax.”

From the station’s report:

According to the Jenks campus police report, Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and more than $1,300 on him.

Leitao was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma.

A statement attributed to Herman was sent out a short time ago.

“We’re aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao,” the first year head coach said. “We’re collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”

Baylor suspends defensive back after protective order issued

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Defensive back Travon Blanchard #48 of the Baylor Bears reacts after an interception against the Boise State Broncos during the first quarter of the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field on December 27, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

Baylor has suspended defensive back Travon Blanchard after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case.

The school confirmed the news on Tuesday evening shortly after KWTX News 10 reported that Blanchard had a protective order issued against him by a local county judge.

The order says that Blanchard, whose full name is Garland Travon Blanchard, engaged in acts of violence and that there is a “threat of family violence in the future”.

It orders Blanchard to have no communication with the woman, and to stay away from her residence.

Blanchard, a senior who was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the school last season, was accused of four different instances of violence against the woman — whom he had a relationship with — according to an affidavit in the case.

Baylor has continued to deal with the fallout from a string of domestic violence and sexual assault cases involving the football team and the situation in Waco apparently does not appear to be getting much better judging by these latest reports.

Washington confirms departure of OL coach Chris Strausser

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 02: The Washington Huskies line up against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Washington confirmed reports on Tuesday that offensive line coach Chris Strausser is leaving for a position in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

“Chris Strausser has been an integral part of our staff for a long time, and I’m grateful for all of his hard work and dedication he’s put in over the years,” Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “He’s an excellent coach and person, and I have no doubt that he’s going to be an outstanding coach in the NFL. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Strausser did a pretty good job in re-tooling the line for Washington since arriving in Seattle as the unit helped the team to the Pac-12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff last season.

His departure marks the second coach on Petersen’s staff this offseason who is leaving for the pros after Bush Hamdan joined ex-Washington coach Steve Sarkisian with the Atlanta Falcons.

While Petersen managed to lure Matt Lubick to Montlake to replace Hamdan, it will be interesting to see where he’ll turn to fill the vacancy created by Strausser’s exit. One option could be Boise State’s offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff, who played and coached under Petersen with the Broncos.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield issues apology in wake of arrest

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas over the weekend and booked on various charges that included public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

While we don’t know exactly what kind of punishment the signal-caller will face in the matter (from authorities or from his school), Mayfield did take to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to issue a lengthy and heartfelt apology for his actions:

Pretty impressive apology from a clearly regretful college kid.

That being said, it probably doesn’t quite close the book on the matter with the Sooners set to begin spring football in a few weeks.

SEC Media Days 2017 Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Bryan FischerFeb 28, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Few things signal the transition from offseason into preseason quite like the annual gathering in Hoover, Alabama every summer that is SEC Media Week Days.

Now we not only have the dates for the annual press tour, but who’s going on what day. The conference has released the full schedule for the 2017 edition of SEC Media Days and it goes as follows:

Monday, July 10

Arkansas’ Bret Bielema, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Tennessee’s Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida’s Jim McElwain, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Missouri’s Barry Odom, Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Ole Miss’ Hugh Freeze, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp

Things are still subject to changes between now and mid-July but it’s pretty safe to start making plans if you want to hang out by the escalators in the lobby. The names of the players from each school who will be attending have not been announced yet, but that news should come out later in the summer.

At first glance, it seems like a pretty jammed week. New Tigers coach Ed Orgeron leads off on Monday while SEC East favorites Florida and Georgia headline Tuesday (and don’t discount Dan Mullen getting asked about Ole Miss issues either). The conference king and local legend Nick Saban will be the attraction on Wednesday while Gus Malzahn, Hugh Freeze and Will Muschamp bat cleanup on Thursday.