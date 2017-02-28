Three-star 2017 Texas signee Reese Leitao arrested on drug charge

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tom Herman‘s first recruiting class at Texas has gotten off to an inauspicious off-the-field start.

According to FOX23.com, Reese Leitao was arrested at his Oklahoma high school Tuesday on a charge of possession/delivery of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school. The television station’s website wrote that “Leitao admitted to a Jenks administrator he was selling the Xanax.”

From the station’s report:

According to the Jenks campus police report, Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and more than $1,300 on him.

Leitao was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma.

A statement attributed to Herman was sent out a short time ago.

“We’re aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao,” the first year head coach said. “We’re collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”