Washington confirms departure of OL coach Chris Strausser

Washington confirmed reports on Tuesday that offensive line coach Chris Strausser is leaving for a position in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

“Chris Strausser has been an integral part of our staff for a long time, and I’m grateful for all of his hard work and dedication he’s put in over the years,” Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement. “He’s an excellent coach and person, and I have no doubt that he’s going to be an outstanding coach in the NFL. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Strausser did a pretty good job in re-tooling the line for Washington since arriving in Seattle as the unit helped the team to the Pac-12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff last season.

His departure marks the second coach on Petersen’s staff this offseason who is leaving for the pros after Bush Hamdan joined ex-Washington coach Steve Sarkisian with the Atlanta Falcons.

While Petersen managed to lure Matt Lubick to Montlake to replace Hamdan, it will be interesting to see where he’ll turn to fill the vacancy created by Strausser’s exit. One option could be Boise State’s offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff, who played and coached under Petersen with the Broncos.