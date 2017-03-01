2017 Ole Miss signee arrested, jailed on burglary charge

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Off the field, it’s not been a good last few days for the Class of 2017. Or for one SEC program in particular, come to think of it.

According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, a member of Ole Miss’ 2017 recruiting class, Tae-Kion Reed, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a burglary charge. Other than Reed attempted to burglarize a home, no details of what led to the arrest and charge have been released.

As of this posting, Reed remains jailed, a Lowndes County Jail official confirmed.

The football program is aware of the development. “We are gathering facts on the matter,” a spokesperson told the Clarion-Ledger.

Originally committed to Mississippi State, the three-star defensive tackle flipped to MSU’s Egg Bowl rivals on National Signing Day last month. He made waves with the manner of his commitment as he tossed a Bulldogs hat across the room before donning a Rebels cap at his signing ceremony.