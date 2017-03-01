Chris Weinke confirms he’s joining Alabama football staff

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears Nick Saban has added a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to his SEC juggernaut.

The Tuscaloosa News‘ Aaron Suttles is reporting that Chris Weinke has joined the Crimson Tide off-field football staff. Weinke subsequently confirmed the development.

Former FSU Heisman winner Chris Weinke confirms with me that he’s heading to work at Alabama. More on @BamaOnline247 — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) March 1, 2017

The former Florida State signal-caller will serve as an offensive analyst for Saban. That was the same role expected to be manned by Clint Trickett, who instead opted for the tight ends coach job at Florida Atlantic under former UA offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Weinke had spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He was let go from that position in mid-January.

Prior to that, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback was the director of football at the elite IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from 2010-2014. Bo Scarbrough, the Tide’s third-leading rusher in 2016 as sophomore, spent his senior season in high school at IMG.