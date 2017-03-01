Middle Tennessee promotes Austin Silvoy to receivers coach

Middle Tennessee State is staying in house to fill a void at wide receivers coach. Austin Silvoy has been promoted to the coaching position after serving the 2016 season as a quality control coach for head coach Rick Stockstill.

The Middle Tennessee State assistant coaching job will be Silvoy’s first at the FBS level, although he has some coaching experience under his belt with Florida Tech of the Gulf South Conference and the University of Central Oklahoma. The year of experience with the Blue Raiders will also ensure he is familiar with the players and what he has to work with in 2017.

“Austin was with our staff last year in an off the field position and did an excellent job,” said Stockstill in a released statement. “I was impressed with his work ethic, communication skills and how he understood our offense. He will also do a great job in recruiting.”

Silvoy played college football for a Middle Tennessee rival, Troy. Silvoy played receiver for the Trojans from 2007 through 2010, catching 45 passes and six touchdowns. He was a part of five Sun Belt championship teams with Troy and hopes to bring some of that success to Middle Tennessee.

“I played against Middle Tennessee when I was at Troy and always respected Coach Stockstill and the program,” said Silvoy. “Joining his staff on a full-time basis is like a dream come true because he is one of the best in the business.”

Silvoy replaces Kez McCorvey, who was fired at the end of the 2016 season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB