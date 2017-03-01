Oregon announces hiring of Michigan staff target Michael Johnson as WRs coach

Once ticketed for an off-field job in the Midwest, Michael Johnson has officially headed to the Great Northwest for an on-field role.

Nearly two weeks after it was first reported, Oregon confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Johnson has been added to Willie Taggart’s first Ducks coaching staff. Johnson will serve as UO’s wide receiver’s coach.

Johnson had been expected to take a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan football staff, which caused more-than-mild consternation in some corners as he’s the father of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.

Johnson joins OU with some Pac-12 experience in his back pocket, having served on coaching staffs at UCLA (2011) and Civil War rival Oregon State (1997-99). Most of his coaching experience, though, has come in the NFL.

From 2000 through the 2010 season, Johnson spent time with four different NFL clubs as either receivers or quarterbacks coach. He was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for one season (2010) when Harbaugh was the head coach. After not being retained by Harbaugh, he moved to UCLA and spent one seasons as the Bruins’ coordinator.