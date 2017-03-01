Surgery knocks out MTSU starting QB Brent Stockstill for the spring

In early November, a right shoulder injury knocked Brent Stockstill out for the remainder of Middle Tennessee State’s season. Four months later, a procedure on the other side of the same area has sidelined the starting quarterback yet again.
MTSU announced Tuesday that Stockstill will miss the whole of spring practice, which is set to kick off March 15. The rising junior recently underwent surgery on his left (throwing) shoulder.
The procedure is not expected to have any impact on his availability for the upcoming season.
“The doctors just went in and cleaned some stuff up in his shoulder but he should be ready to go this summer,” Rick Stockstill, MTSU’s head coach and the player’s father, said in a statement. “He will be held out of spring drills.”
After just two seasons as the starter, Stockstill already owns school records in touchdown passes (61), 300-yard passing games (14), 400-yard passing games (2) and passing yards per game (303.3).
Idaho may be bolting for the FCS after this coming season but they’re still in the FBS for now, which makes them the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker to double zeroes.
According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, redshirt freshman Charles Akanno was arrested Sunday on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property. The charge stems from an alleged Feb. 20 shoplifting incident involving two other males, including a former Vandals football player.
As a result, the linebacker has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
“We have high expectations for every member of our program,” head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to represent the University of Idaho. Until this matter is resolved by the courts, Charles will be suspended from all team activities.”
A three-star 2016 signee, only three other members of that year’s class for the Vandals were rated higher.
Akanno took a redshirt as a true freshman. He has been expected to compete for a starting job in 2017.
Brian Bridgewater appears willing to attempt to become the latest student-athlete to make the transition from the hardwood to the gridiron.
A basketball player at LSU, Bridgewater (pictured, No. 20) confirmed Monday that he will look to make the transition to football for the Tigers this fall. While Bridgewater, who is scheduled to graduate in August, has spoken to unnamed LSU staffers about the transition, he has yet to speak to head coach Ed Orgeron regarding any move.
Based on his comments, it appears he might look to another football program if LSU falls through.
“That’s a possibility, if things go according to how they’re supposed to,” Bridgewater said of joining the Tigers football team. “Hopefully that’s an option. If not I’ll have to see what door opens for me.”
A 6-5, 282-pound power forward in basketball, Bridgewater would likely make his football hay as a tight end. He last played football in 2012 at the high school level.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that “[d]espite only playing one season of high school ball, Bridgewater was ranked as the No. 27 tight end in the country by 247 Sports.”
Bridgewater is expected to finish out the 2016-17 college basketball season before turning his focus to football.
Tom Herman‘s first recruiting class at Texas has gotten off to an inauspicious off-the-field start.
According to FOX23.com, Reese Leitao was arrested at his Oklahoma high school Tuesday on a charge of possession/delivery of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school. The television station’s website wrote that “Leitao admitted to a Jenks administrator he was selling the Xanax.”
From the station’s report:
According to the Jenks campus police report, Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and more than $1,300 on him.
Leitao was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 19 tight end in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma.
A statement attributed to Herman was sent out a short time ago.
“We’re aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao,” the first year head coach said. “We’re collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”
Baylor has suspended defensive back Travon Blanchard after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case.
The school confirmed the news on Tuesday evening shortly after KWTX News 10 reported that Blanchard had a protective order issued against him by a local county judge.
The order says that Blanchard, whose full name is Garland Travon Blanchard, engaged in acts of violence and that there is a “threat of family violence in the future”.
It orders Blanchard to have no communication with the woman, and to stay away from her residence.
Blanchard, a senior who was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the school last season, was accused of four different instances of violence against the woman — whom he had a relationship with — according to an affidavit in the case.
Baylor has continued to deal with the fallout from a string of domestic violence and sexual assault cases involving the football team and the situation in Waco apparently does not appear to be getting much better judging by these latest reports.