Washington plugs vacancy on staff with Boise State o-line coach Scott Huff

A day after losing offensive line coach Chris Strausser to a job in the NFL, the defending Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies have managed to fill the void with a former Chris Petersen assistant. Scott Huff has been hired to be Washington’s new offensive line coach.
Huff previously coached under Petersen at Boise State for eight years. Huff remained at Boise State, his alma mater, once Petersen was hired by Washington. Huff was one of two coaches who opted to stay behind and was retained by Boise State to continue coaching the Broncos during the coaching change. Huff also played for Petersen for two seasons at Boise State and started 40 games for the Broncos between 1999 and 2002. Petersen was Boise State’s offensive coordinator at the time.
“I’ve known Scott as a player and as a coach for a long time. He was one of my first hires as a newly-appointed head coach,” Petersen said in a released statement. “We’re just thrilled to have him join us here.”
“We want to wish Coach Huff the best of luck as he makes this move to Washington,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement, according to The Idaho Press-Tribune. “There are few that have been as loyal to the Boise State program as Scott Huff, both as a player and coach. Beyond his coaching acumen, his ability to build relationships with his players and develop them on and off the field is what makes him special.”
The sudden coaching change on the staff at Boise State comes just days before the Broncos open up spring football practices. Unless Harsin has an option waiting to be hired immediately, it is liekly the Broncos will shuffle responsibilities internally to fill the staff, at least for now.
Middle Tennessee State is staying in house to fill a void at wide receivers coach. Austin Silvoy has been promoted to the coaching position after serving the 2016 season as a quality control coach for head coach Rick Stockstill.
The Middle Tennessee State assistant coaching job will be Silvoy’s first at the FBS level, although he has some coaching experience under his belt with Florida Tech of the Gulf South Conference and the University of Central Oklahoma. The year of experience with the Blue Raiders will also ensure he is familiar with the players and what he has to work with in 2017.
“Austin was with our staff last year in an off the field position and did an excellent job,” said Stockstill in a released statement. “I was impressed with his work ethic, communication skills and how he understood our offense. He will also do a great job in recruiting.”
Silvoy played college football for a Middle Tennessee rival, Troy. Silvoy played receiver for the Trojans from 2007 through 2010, catching 45 passes and six touchdowns. He was a part of five Sun Belt championship teams with Troy and hopes to bring some of that success to Middle Tennessee.
“I played against Middle Tennessee when I was at Troy and always respected Coach Stockstill and the program,” said Silvoy. “Joining his staff on a full-time basis is like a dream come true because he is one of the best in the business.”
Silvoy replaces Kez McCorvey, who was fired at the end of the 2016 season.
Once ticketed for an off-field job in the Midwest, Michael Johnson has officially headed to the Great Northwest for an on-field role.
Nearly two weeks after it was first reported, Oregon confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Johnson has been added to Willie Taggart’s first Ducks coaching staff. Johnson will serve as UO’s wide receiver’s coach.
Johnson had been expected to take a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan football staff, which caused more-than-mild consternation in some corners as he’s the father of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.
Johnson joins OU with some Pac-12 experience in his back pocket, having served on coaching staffs at UCLA (2011) and Civil War rival Oregon State (1997-99). Most of his coaching experience, though, has come in the NFL.
From 2000 through the 2010 season, Johnson spent time with four different NFL clubs as either receivers or quarterbacks coach. He was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for one season (2010) when Harbaugh was the head coach. After not being retained by Harbaugh, he moved to UCLA and spent one seasons as the Bruins’ coordinator.
Off the field, it’s not been a good last few days for the Class of 2017. Or for one SEC program in particular, come to think of it.
According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, a member of Ole Miss’ 2017 recruiting class, Tae-Kion Reed, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a burglary charge. Other than Reed attempted to burglarize a home, no details of what led to the arrest and charge have been released.
As of this posting, Reed remains jailed, a Lowndes County Jail official confirmed.
The football program is aware of the development. “We are gathering facts on the matter,” a spokesperson told the Clarion-Ledger.
Originally committed to Mississippi State, the three-star defensive tackle flipped to MSU’s Egg Bowl rivals on National Signing Day last month. He made waves with the manner of his commitment as he tossed a Bulldogs hat across the room before donning a Rebels cap at his signing ceremony.
It appears Nick Saban has added a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to his SEC juggernaut.
The Tuscaloosa News‘ Aaron Suttles is reporting that Chris Weinke has joined the Crimson Tide off-field football staff. Weinke subsequently confirmed the development.
The former Florida State signal-caller will serve as an offensive analyst for Saban. That was the same role expected to be manned by Clint Trickett, who instead opted for the tight ends coach job at Florida Atlantic under former UA offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
Weinke had spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He was let go from that position in mid-January.
Prior to that, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback was the director of football at the elite IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from 2010-2014. Bo Scarbrough, the Tide’s third-leading rusher in 2016 as sophomore, spent his senior season in high school at IMG.