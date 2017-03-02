Aubrey Hill one of two assistants Marshall adds to coaching staff

Doc Holliday unveiled what should be the final overhaul heading into the spring, although one of the additions might raise an eyebrow or two.

The Thundering Herd announced Wednesday evening that Holiday has added a pair of assistant — Cornell Brown and Aubrey Hill. The former will coach defensive ends, the latter wide receivers.

“They were tremendous players who developed into well-known and respected coaches and recruiters,” Holliday said in a statement. “They have played at the highest level and coached at the highest level. They will fit perfectly into what we wanted to do in reshaping our coaching staff.”

Brown spent the 2016 season as the co-defensive coordinator at FCS Norfolk State. He also spent time at his alma mater Virginia Tech as both a graduate assistant and on-field coach. There have also been coaching stops in the CFL and NFL Europe for Brown.

Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012. He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons. He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.

In addition to the, well, additions, the Herd also announces modified roles for a quartet of returning assistants. From the school’s release.