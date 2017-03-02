GAINESVILLE, FL - APRIL 9: Wide receivers coach Aubrey Hill of the Florida Gators directs play during the Orange and Blue spring football game April 9, 2011 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Aubrey Hill one of two assistants Marshall adds to coaching staff

By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 6:55 AM EST

Doc Holliday unveiled what should be the final overhaul heading into the spring, although one of the additions might raise an eyebrow or two.

The Thundering Herd announced Wednesday evening that Holiday has added a pair of assistant — Cornell Brown and Aubrey Hill.  The former will coach defensive ends, the latter wide receivers.

“They were tremendous players who developed into well-known and respected coaches and recruiters,” Holliday said in a statement. “They have played at the highest level and coached at the highest level. They will fit perfectly into what we wanted to do in reshaping our coaching staff.”

Brown spent the 2016 season as the co-defensive coordinator at FCS Norfolk State.  He also spent time at his alma mater Virginia Tech as both a graduate assistant and on-field coach.  There have also been coaching stops in the CFL and NFL Europe for Brown.

Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012.  He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons.  He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.

In addition to the, well, additions, the Herd also announces modified roles for a quartet of returning assistants.  From the school’s release.

Four assistants already on board will have their roles modified. Todd Goebbel, who was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator last season, is the new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Bill Legg, the QB coach last season, will coach the tight ends and retain his offensive coordinator title. Adam Fuller, the associate head coach and linebackers coach last season, will add to that the title of special teams coordinator. Dave Dunn, who was the tight ends coach, will be the recruiting coordinator and a defensive analyst.

Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Chuck Heater, running backs coach Pepe Pearson, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive tackles coach J.C. Price will stay in their roles.

Alabama WR Raheem Falkins indicates he’s testing transfer waters

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 18: The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the field to face the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 18, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

It appears Alabama’s wide receiving corps will be thinning out prior to the start of spring practice.

On his Facebook page Wednesday, rising senior Raheem Falkins (pictured, No. 88) posted a photo of a letter he received from UA’s assistant director of compliance that grants other school permission to speak to the receiver regarding a potential transfer. The letter also indicates the restrictions that would be placed on any transfer.

In addition to any team in the SEC, Falkins would be barred from transferring to seven of UA’s eight nonconference opponents the next two seasons: Florida State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Louisville, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette and The Citadel. The only nonconference opponent to which the player would be permitted to transfer is FCS Mercer, which will travel to Tuscaloosa this season.

A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He never caught a pass during is time with the team, and was expected to be buried on the depth chart once again this season.

A desire for a better opportunity at playing time is believed to be the trigger for the transfer decision.

Texas Rangers open ‘preliminary investigation’ into Baylor

WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: The Baylor Bears enter the field before a game against the Northwestern State Demons at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
By John TaylorMar 1, 2017, 9:03 PM EST

And, unfortunately for the scandal-plagued Big 12 program, it’s not the Major League Baseball team.

Already mired in myriad federal lawsuits as well as NCAA and Title IX investigations, Baylor University is now the subject of what’s being described as a “preliminary investigation” being handled by the Texas Rangers, a Texas Department of Public Safety official confirmed Wednesday. The investigation centers on the how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes.

“The Texas Rangers are working with the local prosecutor to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine if further action is warranted,” a statement from a TDPS spokesperson read.

The confirmation of the probe comes a little over a month after details in one of the handful of lawsuits emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011. It also comes the same week a state lawmaker, Rep. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, introduced legislation that would compel the Texas Rangers to investigate the university’s handling of the reports of rape.

“Gutierrez’s goal is to “really to see if there’s an obstruction of justice” on the part of the university, the Democratic lawmaker told ESPN.com.

The scandal cost the university’s head football coach, athletic director and president their jobs last year. In early February, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

In response to that measure, the university’s acting president, David E. Garland, released a statement touting “the unprecedented corrective actions” taken by the school. “No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus,” Garland wrote.

In a statement Wednesday, BU pledged “to extend our full cooperation with the Texas Rangers surrounding the issue of sexual assaults within our campus community several years ago.”

Texas Tech WR Ian Sadler retires due to injuries

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 7:47 PM EST

With Texas Tech hoping to show progress in the spring with the hope of taking a step forward in Big 12 play in the fall, it will do so without wide receiver Ian Sadler. On Wednesday, Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Ian Sadler has left the program after retiring due to injury concerns.

Sadler did not record any stats in Texas Tech’s final four games of the 2016 season and ended the season with 363 receiving yards. He also missed three games in 2015 and three more in 2014. Respected for his toughness, nagging concerns about his knees seem to have taken enough of a toll where continuing to play was no longer advisable for the long-term.

South Carolina QB Brandon McIlwain announces a transfer

COLUMBIA,SC - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Brandon McIlwain #11 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws down field during the second quarter as they defeated the East Carolina Pirates 20-15 at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Mary Ann Chastain/ Getty Images)
Photo by Mary Ann Chastain/ Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain previously made it clear he was going to begin shifting his focus more to baseball than football starting this spring. Now, he will be focusing on finding a new place to call home. McIlwain announced, via Twitter, he has made the decision to transfer to a new school after the spring semester.

As a freshman in 2016, Mcilwain appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks last fall. In his time on the field, McIlwain combined for 600 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception and 127 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The dual-threat talent may still want to put himself in the bets possible baseball situation with his transfer if he is going to continue to use baseball as his preference, but he has the potential to bring something to the table with his football flexibility as well if placed in the right situation.

This transfer also takes a toll on the quarterback depth for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks. Lorenzo Nunez previously opted out via transfer as well. It’s been a busy offseason for departures from the program in Columbia.