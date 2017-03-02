David Shaw expects Stanford QB Keller Chryst to be back in time for fall camp

Stanford starting quarterback Keller Chryst reportedly tore his ACL during the Cardinal’s win over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl two months ago but his rehab seems to be progressing nicely as the team gears up for spring football without him.

“Keller is right on schedule to be back full-go for training camp,” head coach David Shaw told ESPN on Thursday. “If he’s not 100 percent at the beginning of training camp, that’s fine. We’re not going to hit the panic button. He’s doing really well. As of right now, we’re gearing toward him participating relatively early, if not day one of training camp.”

Chyrst took over at mid-season for Ryan Burns and sparked an impressive close to the season for Stanford as they ran off six straight wins with him under center. While the signal-caller is expected to retain the job with the first team, the situation at the position is one of the more interesting ones in college football for 2017 if he isn’t quite full-go on day one.

Burns had originally thought about transferring but will remain on the Farm for his final season. K.J. Costello figures to be the backup but will see increased work this spring and then talented recruit David Mills will enroll in the summer. With Stanford opening training camp a little earlier than normal as the result of the opener against Rice being in Australia on August 26, all three figure to play an important role for the team early in the season regardless of how quickly Chryst comes back.