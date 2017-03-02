Kliff Kingsbury bans ‘Double T’ logo inside Texas Tech football facility

Texas Tech spring football starts this weekend but there will be a noticeable change around the team’s facilities when they start to suit up for practice: a lack of school logos.

That’s because head coach Kliff Kingsbury has banned the ‘Double T’ logo synonymous with the Red Raiders in order to send a message to his team.

“It’s really an embarrassment. You come here, sign your letter of intent, and you don’t get to wear that Double T. That’s a big disappointment,” receiver Cameron Batson said in a video released by the school. “Coach Kingsbury said we all have to earn the right to wear the Double T. Nobody in the facility is wearing the Double T, so everybody is working hard, trying to get that Double T.”

"That's the feeling around here. We're tired of not wearing the Double T & being disappointed about last year." #EarnTheDoubleT, Episode 1. pic.twitter.com/zD0DZpZmL4 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) March 2, 2017

While not every logo has been scrubbed from the branding of the team facilities, it is interesting to see football players walking around without being covered head-to-toe in school-issued gear featuring the logo.

Tech went 5-7 last season and face a pressure-packed year under Kingsbury in 2017 so it’s pretty clear that the young coach is sending a big message to his team that things need to change in Lubbock on and off the field.