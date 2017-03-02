Mike Hart leaving as Syracuse RBs coach for same job at Indiana

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

So much for going home again.

Early last year, Mike Hart, a star athlete in high school just outside of Syracuse, joined the Syracuse football program as running backs coach. “It was the one place that I wanted to come back to,” Hart said according to the Syracuse Post-Standard a couple of months later.

Nearly a year later? He’s left home again, this time to take the same coaching position at Indiana. The news was first reported by Scout.com and subsequently confirmed by the Indianapolis Star.

Hart, who played his college football at Michigan and remains the school’s all-time leading rusher, will be reunited in Bloomington with Mike DeBord. IU’s new offensive coordinator, DeBord served as Hart’s coordinator at UM. Nick Sheridan, the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks coach, was a quarterback with the Wolverines whose time in Ann Arbor overlapped with Hart’s.

In addition to the one season at Syracuse, Hart also coached backs at Western Michigan (2014-15) and Eastern Michigan (2012-13).