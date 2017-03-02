Nebraska assistant cleared for house arrest, can coach this spring

It appears Mike Riley will have his Nebraska coaching staff intact for most if not all of spring practice.

Keith Williams was cited in mid-August for driving under the influence with a BAC above .15, his third drunk-driving-related incident. Last month, he was sentenced to, among other things, 30 days in jail, although the judge would allow him to apply for house arrest.

That application was a successful one as the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Williams’ request for house arrest has been approved. The order will allow Williams to leave his house for “authorized periods of employment,” which should allow him to continue in his job as the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach.

The World-Herald writes that “[p]resuming Williams successfully completes house arrest, he’d be able to coach the last two weeks of NU’s spring camp without any house arrest stipulations.” The ‘Huskers will kick off spring practice this coming Saturday.

Williams is entering his second year with Riley’s program. Shortly after his most recent drunk-driving incident, he was suspended briefly by the head coach.