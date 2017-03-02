Nebraska assistant cleared for house arrest, can coach this spring

It appears Mike Riley will have his Nebraska coaching staff intact for most if not all of spring practice.
Keith Williams was cited in mid-August for driving under the influence with a BAC above .15, his third drunk-driving-related incident. Last month, he was sentenced to, among other things, 30 days in jail, although the judge would allow him to apply for house arrest.
That application was a successful one as the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that Williams’ request for house arrest has been approved. The order will allow Williams to leave his house for “authorized periods of employment,” which should allow him to continue in his job as the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach.
The World-Herald writes that “[p]resuming Williams successfully completes house arrest, he’d be able to coach the last two weeks of NU’s spring camp without any house arrest stipulations.” The ‘Huskers will kick off spring practice this coming Saturday.
Williams is entering his second year with Riley’s program. Shortly after his most recent drunk-driving incident, he was suspended briefly by the head coach.
On Feb. 16, Matt Rhule finalized his first Baylor coaching staff. Two weeks later, he’s finalized it again.
In between, the well-traveled Matt Lubick left as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at BU to take the same positions at Washington. Thursday, the Bears confirmed Lubick’s replacement — Bob Bicknell.
The NFL veteran will coach receivers but won’t carry the co-coordinator title like his predecessor.
“I am very glad to welcome Coach Bicknell and his family to Waco,” a statement from Rhule began. “His experience coaching NFL wide receivers will be a great asset to our staff as we work to develop young men for success in the classroom, on the field and in life.”
Bicknell has spent the past decade in the NFL, including stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), Philadelphia Eagles 2013-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (2007-09). He served as receivers coach at the latter three jobs.
The last collegiate stop for Bicknell came as the offensive line coach at Temple in 2006. The line coach on the other side of the ball that year? His new boss, Rhule.
So much for going home again.
Early last year, Mike Hart, a star athlete in high school just outside of Syracuse, joined the Syracuse football program as running backs coach. “It was the one place that I wanted to come back to,” Hart said according to the Syracuse Post-Standard a couple of months later.
Nearly a year later? He’s left home again, this time to take the same coaching position at Indiana. The news was first reported by Scout.com and subsequently confirmed by the Indianapolis Star.
Hart, who played his college football at Michigan and remains the school’s all-time leading rusher, will be reunited in Bloomington with Mike DeBord. IU’s new offensive coordinator, DeBord served as Hart’s coordinator at UM. Nick Sheridan, the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks coach, was a quarterback with the Wolverines whose time in Ann Arbor overlapped with Hart’s.
In addition to the one season at Syracuse, Hart also coached backs at Western Michigan (2014-15) and Eastern Michigan (2012-13).
It appears Alabama’s wide receiving corps will be thinning out prior to the start of spring practice.
On his Facebook page Wednesday, rising senior Raheem Falkins (pictured, No. 88) posted a photo of a letter he received from UA’s assistant director of compliance that grants other school permission to speak to the receiver regarding a potential transfer. The letter also indicates the restrictions that would be placed on any transfer.
In addition to any team in the SEC, Falkins would be barred from transferring to seven of UA’s eight nonconference opponents the next two seasons: Florida State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Louisville, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette and The Citadel. The only nonconference opponent to which the player would be permitted to transfer is FCS Mercer, which will travel to Tuscaloosa this season.
A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He never caught a pass during is time with the team, and was expected to be buried on the depth chart once again this season.
A desire for a better opportunity at playing time is believed to be the trigger for the transfer decision.
Doc Holliday unveiled what should be the final overhaul heading into the spring, although one of the additions might raise an eyebrow or two.
The Thundering Herd announced Wednesday evening that Holiday has added a pair of assistant — Cornell Brown and Aubrey Hill. The former will coach defensive ends, the latter wide receivers.
“They were tremendous players who developed into well-known and respected coaches and recruiters,” Holliday said in a statement. “They have played at the highest level and coached at the highest level. They will fit perfectly into what we wanted to do in reshaping our coaching staff.”
Brown spent the 2016 season as the co-defensive coordinator at FCS Norfolk State. He also spent time at his alma mater Virginia Tech as both a graduate assistant and on-field coach. There have also been coaching stops in the CFL and NFL Europe for Brown.
Hill last coached at the collegiate level at his alma mater Florida in 2012. He abruptly resigned less than a month before the start of the 2012 season for what were described as personal reasons. He subsequently received a two-year show-cause from the NCAA for violations stemming from his time as an assistant at Miami.
In addition to the, well, additions, the Herd also announces modified roles for a quartet of returning assistants. From the school’s release.
Four assistants already on board will have their roles modified. Todd Goebbel, who was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator last season, is the new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Bill Legg, the QB coach last season, will coach the tight ends and retain his offensive coordinator title. Adam Fuller, the associate head coach and linebackers coach last season, will add to that the title of special teams coordinator. Dave Dunn, who was the tight ends coach, will be the recruiting coordinator and a defensive analyst.
Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Chuck Heater, running backs coach Pepe Pearson, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive tackles coach J.C. Price will stay in their roles.