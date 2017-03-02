NFL vet Bob Bicknell confirmed as Baylor’s WRs coach

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

On Feb. 16, Matt Rhule finalized his first Baylor coaching staff. Two weeks later, he’s finalized it again.

In between, the well-traveled Matt Lubick left as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at BU to take the same positions at Washington. Thursday, the Bears confirmed Lubick’s replacement — Bob Bicknell.

The NFL veteran will coach receivers but won’t carry the co-coordinator title like his predecessor.

“I am very glad to welcome Coach Bicknell and his family to Waco,” a statement from Rhule began. “His experience coaching NFL wide receivers will be a great asset to our staff as we work to develop young men for success in the classroom, on the field and in life.”

Bicknell has spent the past decade in the NFL, including stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), Philadelphia Eagles 2013-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (2007-09). He served as receivers coach at the latter three jobs.

The last collegiate stop for Bicknell came as the offensive line coach at Temple in 2006. The line coach on the other side of the ball that year? His new boss, Rhule.