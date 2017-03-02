Nick Saban stays in-house for Alabama’s next director of football operations

Being busy is probably an understatement for Nick Saban this offseason.
The Alabama head coach has seen quite a bit of staff turnover in the weeks since losing the national title game to Clemson and has moved quickly to fill quite a number of spots around the office.
While most of the on-field roles have found new coaches, Saban filled an important off-the-field role on Thursday by announcing the hiring of Ellis Ponder as the Crimson Tide’s director of football operations.
“The University of Alabama has always been very special to me and I am looking forward to my expanded role,” Ponder said in a statement. “Coach Saban is the best in the nation at running a football program and I truly appreciate the opportunity and his trust in me to serve as the director of football operations.”
The move is an internal one for the pair as Ponder was the associate director of football operations under Justin Dickens, who left the program two weeks ago. Ponder is an Alabama native who has two degrees from the school so it’s safe to say he knows the team and how the program operates under Saban pretty well.
The past few weeks have not been too kind to Ole Miss and things didn’t exactly pick up for the football team on Thursday afternoon.
The school confirmed to local beat writers that recent 2017 signee Tae-Kion Reed has been released from his National Letter of Intent with the program. The move comes two days after the defensive tackle was arrested on a burglary charge.
Per the Commercial Dispatch:
Reed, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary of a dwelling charge after he allegedly broke into an acquaintance’s home in the New Hope area on Saturday and stole about a dozen firearms. Three unnamed juveniles have also been arrested in the incident, according to Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies.
Reed was released from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center Wednesday after posting $10,000 bond.
The three-star recruit made headlines of a different sort last month when the former Mississippi State commitment tossed aside a Bulldogs hat to put on an Ole Miss one prior to signing with the Rebels.
With scholarships likely to be in a bit of short supply in the future, seeing a player get arrested before he even makes it to school is not exactly the kind of start to March that Hugh Freeze was looking for.
Texas Tech spring football starts this weekend but there will be a noticeable change around the team’s facilities when they start to suit up for practice: a lack of school logos.
That’s because head coach Kliff Kingsbury has banned the ‘Double T’ logo synonymous with the Red Raiders in order to send a message to his team.
“It’s really an embarrassment. You come here, sign your letter of intent, and you don’t get to wear that Double T. That’s a big disappointment,” receiver Cameron Batson said in a video released by the school. “Coach Kingsbury said we all have to earn the right to wear the Double T. Nobody in the facility is wearing the Double T, so everybody is working hard, trying to get that Double T.”
While not every logo has been scrubbed from the branding of the team facilities, it is interesting to see football players walking around without being covered head-to-toe in school-issued gear featuring the logo.
Tech went 5-7 last season and face a pressure-packed year under Kingsbury in 2017 so it’s pretty clear that the young coach is sending a big message to his team that things need to change in Lubbock on and off the field.
Stanford starting quarterback Keller Chryst reportedly tore his ACL during the Cardinal’s win over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl two months ago but his rehab seems to be progressing nicely as the team gears up for spring football without him.
“Keller is right on schedule to be back full-go for training camp,” head coach David Shaw told ESPN on Thursday. “If he’s not 100 percent at the beginning of training camp, that’s fine. We’re not going to hit the panic button. He’s doing really well. As of right now, we’re gearing toward him participating relatively early, if not day one of training camp.”
Chyrst took over at mid-season for Ryan Burns and sparked an impressive close to the season for Stanford as they ran off six straight wins with him under center. While the signal-caller is expected to retain the job with the first team, the situation at the position is one of the more interesting ones in college football for 2017 if he isn’t quite full-go on day one.
Burns had originally thought about transferring but will remain on the Farm for his final season. K.J. Costello figures to be the backup but will see increased work this spring and then talented recruit David Mills will enroll in the summer. With Stanford opening training camp a little earlier than normal as the result of the opener against Rice being in Australia on August 26, all three figure to play an important role for the team early in the season regardless of how quickly Chryst comes back.
It appears the battle for the services of an SEC wide receiver may very well come down to a pair of Big 12 schools.
According to WVMetroNews.com, Jeff Badet visited West Virginia late last month. This weekend, the same website is reporting, the receiver is scheduled to visit conference rival Oklahoma.
OU, of course, is coached by Bob Stoops. Stoops’ younger brother, Mark Stoops, coached Badet for the past four seasons at Kentucky.
In mid-January, the Wildcats announced that Badet had decided to transfer out of the UK football program. Badet is on schedule to graduate in May, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017 regardless of where he lands at the FBS level.
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2013 recruiting class, Badet was third on the team in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman. A leg injury in spring practice the following year — a tennis ball to the eye didn’t help either — led Badet to miss the 2014 season. Returning in 2015, he was third in receiving (29-430); in 2016, he led the team in receiving yards (670) and yards per catch (21.6).
That latter number was tops in the SEC and sixth nationally.