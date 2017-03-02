North Carolina makes hiring of DeAndre Smith as RBs coach official

Consider the hole on Larry Fedora‘s coaching staff officially plugged.

Very late last month, UNLV announced that Travis Burkett had replaced DeAndre Smith as the Rebels’ running backs coach. Thursday, UNC announced that Smith has taken the same job with the Tar Heels.

Smith had been with Tony Sanchez‘s UNLV program for just three months or so, coming to Las Vegas after spending the 2016 season in the same position at Purdue.

“I’m excited have DeAndre join our staff and be here for spring football practice,” said Fedora in a statement. “DeAndre and [UNC offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic] played together in college so they have some familiarity, and I’m impressed with his coaching skills and his ability to relate to players. He’s an outstanding recruiter and we’re thrilled to welcome he and his family to Chapel Hill.”

Prior to his brief time in West Lafayette, Smith was the running backs coach at Syracuse for three seasons. He’s also overseen backs at New Mexico (2012, 2008), Illinois (2010-11), UNLV (2009), Miami (Ohio) (2005- 07) and Northern Illinois (2001-04).