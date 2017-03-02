Ole Miss releases 2017 signee from Letter of Intent after arrest for burglary

The past few weeks have not been too kind to Ole Miss and things didn’t exactly pick up for the football team on Thursday afternoon.

The school confirmed to local beat writers that recent 2017 signee Tae-Kion Reed has been released from his National Letter of Intent with the program. The move comes two days after the defensive tackle was arrested on a burglary charge.

Per the Commercial Dispatch:

Reed, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary of a dwelling charge after he allegedly broke into an acquaintance’s home in the New Hope area on Saturday and stole about a dozen firearms. Three unnamed juveniles have also been arrested in the incident, according to Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies. Reed was released from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center Wednesday after posting $10,000 bond.

The three-star recruit made headlines of a different sort last month when the former Mississippi State commitment tossed aside a Bulldogs hat to put on an Ole Miss one prior to signing with the Rebels.

With scholarships likely to be in a bit of short supply in the future, seeing a player get arrested before he even makes it to school is not exactly the kind of start to March that Hugh Freeze was looking for.