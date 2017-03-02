NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Jeff Badet #13 of the Kentucky Wildcats makes a reception behind the defense of Tre Herndon #31 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Getty Images

On heels of WVU visit, Kentucky transfer WR set for trip to Oklahoma

Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

It appears the battle for the services of an SEC wide receiver may very well come down to a pair of Big 12 schools.

According to WVMetroNews.com, Jeff Badet visited West Virginia late last month.  This weekend, the same website is reporting, the receiver is scheduled to visit conference rival Oklahoma.

OU, of course, is coached by Bob Stoops.  Stoops’ younger brother, Mark Stoops, coached Badet for the past four seasons at Kentucky.

In mid-January, the Wildcats announced that Badet had decided to transfer out of the UK football program.  Badet is on schedule to graduate in May, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017 regardless of where he lands at the FBS level.

A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2013 recruiting class, Badet was third on the team in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman.  A leg injury in spring practice the following year — a tennis ball to the eye didn’t help either — led Badet to miss the 2014 season.  Returning in 2015, he was third in receiving (29-430); in 2016, he led the team in receiving yards (670) and yards per catch (21.6).

That latter number was tops in the SEC and sixth nationally.

David Shaw expects Stanford QB Keller Chryst to be back in time for fall camp

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Keller Chryst #10 of the Stanford Cardinal drops back to pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of their NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerMar 2, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

Stanford starting quarterback Keller Chryst reportedly tore his ACL during the Cardinal’s win over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl two months ago but his rehab seems to be progressing nicely as the team gears up for spring football without him.

“Keller is right on schedule to be back full-go for training camp,” head coach David Shaw told ESPN on Thursday. “If he’s not 100 percent at the beginning of training camp, that’s fine. We’re not going to hit the panic button. He’s doing really well. As of right now, we’re gearing toward him participating relatively early, if not day one of training camp.”

Chyrst took over at mid-season for Ryan Burns and sparked an impressive close to the season for Stanford as they ran off six straight wins with him under center. While the signal-caller is expected to retain the job with the first team, the situation at the position is one of the more interesting ones in college football for 2017 if he isn’t quite full-go on day one.

Burns had originally thought about transferring but will remain on the Farm for his final season. K.J. Costello figures to be the backup but will see increased work this spring and then talented recruit David Mills will enroll in the summer. With Stanford opening training camp a little earlier than normal as the result of the opener against Rice being in Australia on August 26, all three figure to play an important role for the team early in the season regardless of how quickly Chryst comes back.

Saying he ‘can remain silent no longer,” Art Briles denies cover-up, calls for ‘full transparency’

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
9 Comments
By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 3:02 PM EST

Wednesday, the Texas Rangers confirmed that it has launched a preliminary investigation into Baylor’s handling of sexual assault allegations and whether there may have been a coverup.  A day later, the man who was at the center of the controversy has spoken out defending his actions.

In a one-page letter obtained by KWTX-TV, Art Briles claimed that he was never party to any type of cover-up of sexual violence.  Additionally, the former Bears head football coach called “full transparency” from the university.

“Let me be clear. I did not cover up sexual violence,” the letter reads. “Anyone well-versed in my work as a coach knows that I strove to promote excellence, but never at the sacrifice or safety for anyone. …

“Despite the insistence of certain people, I can remain silent no longer. There is an onslaught of information coming out in the press that is inaccurate, misleading, and unfair to Baylor, its amazing students, its strong faculty, the administration, and its athletic programs. …

“I did not obstruct justice on campus or off. When I was alerted that there might have been an assault, my response was clear: the alleged victims should go to police, report it and it should be prosecuted.”

In late January, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in that latest damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“I hope and pray that at some point, those feeding this disinformation will stop, and full disclose rather than messaging misdirection will take place,” Briles said in today’s letter.

NFL vet Bob Bicknell confirmed as Baylor’s WRs coach

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Bob Bicknell, recievers coach for the Buffalo Bills, yells at the referee during a break in paly against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 30, 2012 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

On Feb. 16, Matt Rhule finalized his first Baylor coaching staff.  Two weeks later, he’s finalized it again.

In between, the well-traveled Matt Lubick left as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at BU to take the same positions at Washington.  Thursday, the Bears confirmed Lubick’s replacement — Bob Bicknell.

The NFL veteran will coach receivers but won’t carry the co-coordinator title like his predecessor.

“I am very glad to welcome Coach Bicknell and his family to Waco,” a statement from Rhule began. “His experience coaching NFL wide receivers will be a great asset to our staff as we work to develop young men for success in the classroom, on the field and in life.”

Bicknell has spent the past decade in the NFL, including stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), Philadelphia Eagles 2013-15), Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (2007-09).  He served as receivers coach at the latter three jobs.

The last collegiate stop for Bicknell came as the offensive line coach at Temple in 2006.  The line coach on the other side of the ball that year?  His new boss, Rhule.

Mike Hart leaving as Syracuse RBs coach for same job at Indiana

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Mike Hart #20 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against Tyrell Sales #46 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 22, 2007 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorMar 2, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

So much for going home again.

Early last year, Mike Hart, a star athlete in high school just outside of Syracuse, joined the Syracuse football program as running backs coach. “It was the one place that I wanted to come back to,” Hart said according to the Syracuse Post-Standard a couple of months later.

Nearly a year later? He’s left home again, this time to take the same coaching position at Indiana. The news was first reported by Scout.com and subsequently confirmed by the Indianapolis Star.

Hart, who played his college football at Michigan and remains the school’s all-time leading rusher, will be reunited in Bloomington with Mike DeBord. IU’s new offensive coordinator, DeBord served as Hart’s coordinator at UM. Nick Sheridan, the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks coach, was a quarterback with the Wolverines whose time in Ann Arbor overlapped with Hart’s.

In addition to the one season at Syracuse, Hart also coached backs at Western Michigan (2014-15) and Eastern Michigan (2012-13).