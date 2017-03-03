Blood clots could cost Syracuse a starting defensive lineman

A potentially serious medical issue may have an effect on the interior of Syracuse’s defensive line moving forward.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Steven Clark has been dealing with blood clots as well as a genetic disorder connected to clotting that casts doubt on his availability for the 2017 season. In fact, his playing career is in jeopardy.

The nose tackle is currently on blood thinners and is not permitted to play contact sports while on them. While he’s been dealing with multiple clots, he has one remaining, in his calf. If that dissolves when he’s not tested in a couple of months, he’ll be permitted to resume playing; if not, he’ll likely be sidelined for the entire 2017 season as his doctors have placed a June 1 deadline on clearing him medically.

Clark seems optimistic that he’ll get positive results at the mid-May ultrasound that will determine his immediate football future.

“[T]here’s maybe a 10 percent chance of that happening,” Clark said in regards to the clot not going away. “It’s coming along really well now. I’m running better and stuff like that. I think it’s not really a big chance of being [medically] DQ’d.”

Clark started nine games in 2016, but his season was cut short because of a knee injury. It was while rehabbing that injury that the clotting issues were discovered.