Cassius Peat says he’s returning to Michigan State

In early August, Mark Dantonio stated that Michigan State was giving Cassius Peat “an opportunity to work on his academics and get himself in order” as his status with the program was “in flux.” Not long after, MSU confirmed that the defensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and would transfer.
Just a little over six months later? He’s back, at least according to his Instagram account.
Isaiah 41:30😛
A post shared by Cassius Peat (@cassiuspeat) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16am PST
In that interview with 247Sports.com, Peat expounded on his situation.
“Yup, I’m enrolling at Michigan State this summer,” Peat said. “I’m planning to enroll there for summer session one.”
Peat had spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that Peat would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.
As of yet, the football program has not addressed his potential return to the team.
Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.
The annual spring pruning of rosters continues unabated, with Missouri the latest to witness personnel attrition.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Trey Baldwin announced that, “[a]fter an emotional decision, it is best for me as an athlete, student, and man to better my situation and transfer.” The rising sophomore linebacker gave no specific reason for his decision to leave the Tigers football program.
A three-star member of Mizzou’s 2016 recruiting class, Baldwin was the fourth-highest rated defensive signee for the Tigers that year.
As a true freshman, Baldwin played in three games. Most of that action came on special teams.
A potentially serious medical issue may have an effect on the interior of Syracuse’s defensive line moving forward.
According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Steven Clark has been dealing with blood clots as well as a genetic disorder connected to clotting that casts doubt on his availability for the 2017 season. In fact, his playing career is in jeopardy.
The nose tackle is currently on blood thinners and is not permitted to play contact sports while on them. While he’s been dealing with multiple clots, he has one remaining, in his calf. If that dissolves when he’s not tested in a couple of months, he’ll be permitted to resume playing; if not, he’ll likely be sidelined for the entire 2017 season as his doctors have placed a June 1 deadline on clearing him medically.
Clark seems optimistic that he’ll get positive results at the mid-May ultrasound that will determine his immediate football future.
“[T]here’s maybe a 10 percent chance of that happening,” Clark said in regards to the clot not going away. “It’s coming along really well now. I’m running better and stuff like that. I think it’s not really a big chance of being [medically] DQ’d.”
Clark started nine games in 2016, but his season was cut short because of a knee injury. It was while rehabbing that injury that the clotting issues were discovered.
Consider the hole on Larry Fedora‘s coaching staff officially plugged.
Very late last month, UNLV announced that Travis Burkett had replaced DeAndre Smith as the Rebels’ running backs coach. Thursday, UNC announced that Smith has taken the same job with the Tar Heels.
Smith had been with Tony Sanchez‘s UNLV program for just three months or so, coming to Las Vegas after spending the 2016 season in the same position at Purdue.
“I’m excited have DeAndre join our staff and be here for spring football practice,” said Fedora in a statement. “DeAndre and [UNC offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic] played together in college so they have some familiarity, and I’m impressed with his coaching skills and his ability to relate to players. He’s an outstanding recruiter and we’re thrilled to welcome he and his family to Chapel Hill.”
Prior to his brief time in West Lafayette, Smith was the running backs coach at Syracuse for three seasons. He’s also overseen backs at New Mexico (2012, 2008), Illinois (2010-11), UNLV (2009), Miami (Ohio) (2005- 07) and Northern Illinois (2001-04).
The past few weeks have not been too kind to Ole Miss and things didn’t exactly pick up for the football team on Thursday afternoon.
The school confirmed to local beat writers that recent 2017 signee Tae-Kion Reed has been released from his National Letter of Intent with the program. The move comes two days after the defensive tackle was arrested on a burglary charge.
Per the Commercial Dispatch:
Reed, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary of a dwelling charge after he allegedly broke into an acquaintance’s home in the New Hope area on Saturday and stole about a dozen firearms. Three unnamed juveniles have also been arrested in the incident, according to Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies.
Reed was released from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center Wednesday after posting $10,000 bond.
The three-star recruit made headlines of a different sort last month when the former Mississippi State commitment tossed aside a Bulldogs hat to put on an Ole Miss one prior to signing with the Rebels.
With scholarships likely to be in a bit of short supply in the future, seeing a player get arrested before he even makes it to school is not exactly the kind of start to March that Hugh Freeze was looking for.