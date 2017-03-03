Cassius Peat says he’s returning to Michigan State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

In early August, Mark Dantonio stated that Michigan State was giving Cassius Peat “an opportunity to work on his academics and get himself in order” as his status with the program was “in flux.” Not long after, MSU confirmed that the defensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and would transfer.

Just a little over six months later? He’s back, at least according to his Instagram account.

Isaiah 41:30😛 A post shared by Cassius Peat (@cassiuspeat) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16am PST

In that interview with 247Sports.com, Peat expounded on his situation.

“Yup, I’m enrolling at Michigan State this summer,” Peat said. “I’m planning to enroll there for summer session one.”

Peat had spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that Peat would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.

As of yet, the football program has not addressed his potential return to the team.

Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.