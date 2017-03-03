Cotton Bowl moves to Dec. 29 as part of small New Year’s Six shuffle

‘Friday Night Lights’ is much more than a story in the state of Texas, it’s a way of life for many in the fall when it comes to football. The College Football Playoff apparently wants to get in on that action.
The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced this week that the game’s 2017 edition would be moving up a day later this year to Friday, Dec. 29th. The move is similar to one enacted last year that moved the Orange Bowl up, which mostly allows the game to have its own primetime window on television.
“This opportunity enables the Classic to stand alone and kick off the holiday weekend as the only bowl game on Friday night,” Jay McAuley, chairman of the Cotton Bowl Classic, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the move presented to us by the College Football Playoff and ESPN. Our new date gives local fans and those from out of state the best opportunity to come to North Texas and enjoy what will most likely be a battle of Top 10 teams.”
The 82nd edition will be the earliest kickoff in the game’s history, which dates all the way back to 1937. The Cotton Bowl will not be a semifinal game this season so it makes plenty of sense to shift things around to allow the two teams involved get a bit more attention than they normally would have on December 30th.
Surprisingly, this is only the third time ever that the bowl has been played in the month of December.
Here’s the updated New Year’s Six/College Football Playoff schedule:
Friday, December 29th: Cotton Bowl
Saturday, December 30th: Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1st: Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (semifinal), Sugar Bowl (semifinal)
Monday, January 8th: National Championship Game (Atlanta, GA)
Unfortunately, there’s sad and heartbreaking news coming out of South Florida Friday.
Rumors began swirling in the early morning hours that the mother of Miami running back Mark Walton, Kimberly Rogers, had died. Early this afternoon, Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald confirmed through Walton’s high school football coach that the rising junior’s mom died Thursday night.
Not long after, the football program confirmed the passing.
At this time, there is no word on the cause of death. This is the second tragedy involving a parent Walton has had to endure in his young life as his father, Mark Walton Sr., was murdered a little over a decade ago.
“He was stabbed in the heart by his girlfriend,” Walton, whose parents by that time were separated, said back in January of 2015. “It affected me big time. I knew he wanted me to do the right things in life and keep my head focused.
“That’s my motivation in life, make my mom happy, the way she treats me. She broke her back for me. I want to make her happy at the end of the day.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Mark Walton and all of those impacted by Kimberly Rogers’ passing.
An injury-plagued redshirt junior season will turn out to be the last for Austin Valdez at Bowling Green.
Late Thursday evening, Valdez took to his personal Twitter account to reveal that he planned to leave the Bowling Green football team and finish his collegiate playing career elsewhere. A couple of hours later, the football program released a statement confirming that the linebacker has asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship.
“He plans to graduate and seek a graduate transfer opportunity. We wish him well,” the statement concluded.
As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if he so desires. The 2017 season will be his final year of eligibility.
Valdez started all 14 games in 2015, leading the team in tackles with 144 and tying for the team lead with 11 tackles for loss. Coming off that performance, he was named first-team All-MAC.
Slowed by nagging injuries the following season, he started eight of the 10 games in which he played in 2016. His 58 tackles were second on the Falcons.
Lane Kiffin continues to add some very familiar faces to his latest head-coaching adventure. Reportedly.
Not long after taking over at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin hired his younger brother, Chris Kiffin, to be his defensive coordinator. Now, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, the famed father of both the head coach and defensive coordinator is being brought on in an unspecified capacity.
A source told Sporting News that defensive guru Monte Kiffin is expected to assist his son in some capacity as Lane Kiffin enters his first season as Owls head coach.
Exactly what role Monte Kiffin will have and whether it will be a paid or even official position wasn’t immediately known.
The elder Kiffin has twice served on Lane Kiffin’s collegiate staffs, first as defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2009 and as assistant head coach at USC from 2010-12. Those were Monte Kiffin’s first college jobs since he was the head coach at North Carolina State from 1980-82.
In between, he was widely considered one of the greatest defensive minds the NFL has ever seen, serving on seven different staffs in that span of 25 or so years. Most notably, he was the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 13 seasons (1996-2008).
Last season, the 77-year-old Kiffin was a defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In early August, Mark Dantonio stated that Michigan State was giving Cassius Peat “an opportunity to work on his academics and get himself in order” as his status with the program was “in flux.” Not long after, MSU confirmed that the defensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and would transfer.
Just a little over six months later? He’s back, at least according to his Instagram account.
Isaiah 41:30😛
A post shared by Cassius Peat (@cassiuspeat) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16am PST
In that interview with 247Sports.com, Peat expounded on his situation.
“Yup, I’m enrolling at Michigan State this summer,” Peat said. “I’m planning to enroll there for summer session one.”
Peat had spent the 2016 season at an Arizona junior college. It had originally been thought that Peat would be transferring from the JUCO to UCLA, but the former MSU Spartan decided he wanted to, once again, become a current MSU Spartan.
As of yet, the football program has not addressed his potential return to the team.
Peat, initially a UCLA commit during his first recruitment, was a three-star 2015 signee who was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Arizona. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, and had been listed as the No. 2 tackle heading into summer camp last year.