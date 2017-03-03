Kiffin family reunion on as famed dad reportedly joins sons at FAU

Lane Kiffin continues to add some very familiar faces to his latest head-coaching adventure. Reportedly.

Not long after taking over at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin hired his younger brother, Chris Kiffin, to be his defensive coordinator. Now, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, the famed father of both the head coach and defensive coordinator is being brought on in an unspecified capacity.

A source told Sporting News that defensive guru Monte Kiffin is expected to assist his son in some capacity as Lane Kiffin enters his first season as Owls head coach. Exactly what role Monte Kiffin will have and whether it will be a paid or even official position wasn’t immediately known.

The elder Kiffin has twice served on Lane Kiffin’s collegiate staffs, first as defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2009 and as assistant head coach at USC from 2010-12. Those were Monte Kiffin’s first college jobs since he was the head coach at North Carolina State from 1980-82.

In between, he was widely considered one of the greatest defensive minds the NFL has ever seen, serving on seven different staffs in that span of 25 or so years. Most notably, he was the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 13 seasons (1996-2008).

Last season, the 77-year-old Kiffin was a defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars.