Miami confirms mother of RB Mark Walton has passed away

Unfortunately, there’s sad and heartbreaking news coming out of South Florida Friday.

Rumors began swirling in the early morning hours that the mother of Miami running back Mark Walton, Kimberly Rogers, had died. Early this afternoon, Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald confirmed through Walton’s high school football coach that the rising junior’s mom died Thursday night.

Not long after, the football program confirmed the passing.

A really tough day at The U. Our thoughts are with Mark Walton and his family upon the passing of his mother. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 3, 2017

At this time, there is no word on the cause of death. This is the second tragedy involving a parent Walton has had to endure in his young life as his father, Mark Walton Sr., was murdered a little over a decade ago.

“He was stabbed in the heart by his girlfriend,” Walton, whose parents by that time were separated, said back in January of 2015. “It affected me big time. I knew he wanted me to do the right things in life and keep my head focused.

“That’s my motivation in life, make my mom happy, the way she treats me. She broke her back for me. I want to make her happy at the end of the day.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Mark Walton and all of those impacted by Kimberly Rogers’ passing.