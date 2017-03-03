Oklahoma State reportedly set to host pair of key transfers

Think coaches are done tinkering with their rosters ahead of spring football? Think again.

Oklahoma State is the latest school to dip into the graduate transfer market this month as ESPN reports that former Cal offensive tackle Aaron Cochran and ex-Clemson defensive back Adrian Baker are both expected to visit Stillwater this weekend.

Cochran announced his departure from the Golden Bears last month and will be eligible right away in 2017 at a position of need for the Cowboys. The left tackle appeared in 28 games the past three seasons in Berkeley and made 16 starts for the team, which ran a similar offense to what OSU does.

Baker missed the Tigers’ run to the national title with a knee injury this past year but did start three times for Clemson two years ago. He would be a nice addition at corner for the Oklahoma State after the loss of veteran cover man Ashton Lampkin.

It remains to be seen if either of the two players actually winds up in Stillwater but a transfer to the Big 12 makes a lot of sense for both parties as things gear up for 2017.