Cincinnati rounds out Luke Fickell’s coaching staff with Gino Guidugli as RB coach

Just days before Christmas, Central Michigan promoted running backs coach Gino Guidugli to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Now, Guidugli is stepping back into the running backs coach position at another school. Cincinnati announced the hiring of Guidugli as running backs coach under new head coach Luke Fickell on Saturday.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to bring a young, talented coach back to his alma mater,” Fickell said in a released statement. “Gino is an up-and-coming offensive mind, has the reputation of being a strong recruiter and was an excellent quarterback at Cincinnati during his playing days. He helped build this program, graduated from this University and knows what it takes to succeed here.”

Guidugli returns to Cincinnati for the first time since his playing days. Guidugli was a Cincinnati quarterback from 2001 through 2004 and left school with a handful of school passing records. His playing career saw trips to the CFL and Arena Football League before getting started with his coaching career at Central Michigan in 2009 as a graduate assistant. He would go on to take on the running back coaching responsibilities and served as CMU’s recruiting coordinator. His brother, Ben Guidugli, also played at Cincinnati from 2007 through 2010.

Extremely thankful to @CoachFick for the opportunity to come home & be a BEARCAT!!!

Fickell appears set to deliver on his promise to restore the local recruiting power Cincinnati has strayed from under former head coach Tommy Tuberville, and adding Guidugli to the staff is designed in part to help in that area as well. Having a coach who played for and has an inner-working knowledge of the university and the recruiting territory to work with should help see Cincinnati boost its recruiting success in the region. While Cincinnati won’t be toppling Ohio State for the cream of the crop from within the state (as Urban Meyer is also dedicated to increasing the number of Ohio recruits that join the Buckeyes), Cincinnati should be in position to be a solid option for some good talented players in the state who want to play close to home. Among Group of Five programs, Cincinnati should be among the leaders on a regular basis.

Central Michigan is now without an offensive cooridnator, which means a job is on the market for the MAC program.

