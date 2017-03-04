Ohio adds pair of assistants to Frank Solich’s coaching staff

After losing two coaches last month, Ohio University replaced them this month.
The school has announced that Frank Solich has hired De’Angelo Smith and Pete Germano to be part of his coaching staff for the 2017 season. The former will coach cornerbacks, the latter defensive line.
Smith replaces Anthony Perkins, who left for a job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Germano takes the place of Jesse Williams, now with the Kansas Jayhawks coaching the same positional group.
Smith has spent the past three seasons with Michigan State, the last two as a graduate assistant working mainly with the Spartans’ defensive backs. This will mark Smith’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
The past five seasons, Germano worked as the line coach at Fresno State. Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Bobcats for 11 seasons. During that span, he worked with the defensive line, tight ends and outside linebackers.
After leaving one Northeast football program, Jordan Fredericks will continue his collegiate playing career at another.
On his social media accounts Saturday, Fredericks announced he has decided to enroll at UMass and play for the Minutemen. The running back will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Beginning in 2018, he’d have two seasons of eligibility to use.
As a true freshman in 2015, Fredericks led Syracuse in rushing with 607 yards. Under new head coach Dino Babers, Fredericks saw his rush attempts plummet from 107 to 28 in 2016. He ran for 139 yards in what turned out to be his last season with the Orange.
In December, Fredericks announced his decision to transfer.
Tipa Galeai, a redshirt sophomore defensive end for TCU in 2016, is reportedly no longer a part of the program or the university. On Friday, it was reported Galeai has been accused of chasing down and assaulting two students back in January. He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
As reported by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Galeai was charged in January and a TCU spokesperson has confirmed he is no longer enrolled with the university.
“Texas Christian University expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law,” a statement from the university said in response to an inquiry about Galeai’s status with the program and university.
The details in the police affidavit for the January incident accuse Galeai of punching another student 21 times after pushing him against a wall. The student suffered injuries to his face and was caught on camera. A second student was punched three times, resulting in a bruised lip. Neither student sought medical attention, and one of the students declined to press charges. Galeai surrendered himself to police on January 26, just days after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Galeai appeared in 10 games for TCU last season.
Just days before Christmas, Central Michigan promoted running backs coach Gino Guidugli to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Now, Guidugli is stepping back into the running backs coach position at another school. Cincinnati announced the hiring of Guidugli as running backs coach under new head coach Luke Fickell on Saturday.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to bring a young, talented coach back to his alma mater,” Fickell said in a released statement. “Gino is an up-and-coming offensive mind, has the reputation of being a strong recruiter and was an excellent quarterback at Cincinnati during his playing days. He helped build this program, graduated from this University and knows what it takes to succeed here.”
Guidugli returns to Cincinnati for the first time since his playing days. Guidugli was a Cincinnati quarterback from 2001 through 2004 and left school with a handful of school passing records. His playing career saw trips to the CFL and Arena Football League before getting started with his coaching career at Central Michigan in 2009 as a graduate assistant. He would go on to take on the running back coaching responsibilities and served as CMU’s recruiting coordinator. His brother, Ben Guidugli, also played at Cincinnati from 2007 through 2010.
Fickell appears set to deliver on his promise to restore the local recruiting power Cincinnati has strayed from under former head coach Tommy Tuberville, and adding Guidugli to the staff is designed in part to help in that area as well. Having a coach who played for and has an inner-working knowledge of the university and the recruiting territory to work with should help see Cincinnati boost its recruiting success in the region. While Cincinnati won’t be toppling Ohio State for the cream of the crop from within the state (as Urban Meyer is also dedicated to increasing the number of Ohio recruits that join the Buckeyes), Cincinnati should be in position to be a solid option for some good talented players in the state who want to play close to home. Among Group of Five programs, Cincinnati should be among the leaders on a regular basis.
Central Michigan is now without an offensive cooridnator, which means a job is on the market for the MAC program.
In his second season as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, Mark Richt has some believing this may actually be the time Miami turns a corner and fulfills the expectations place don the program when they joined the ACC from the Big East. Despite a few flashes in the pan with good starts to a season here and there, Miami has long struggled to be the football power the ACC thought it was adding, but could 2017 be different? Former Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya seems to think so.
In Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, Kaaya says he has no regrets over making his decision to turn pro with a year of eligibility remaining at Miami, even though he feels he could have been a part of something truly special with the Miami Hurricanes had he stuck around fo the 2017 campaign. How special? How about College Football Playoff contention?
“I thought of both scenarios, but at the end of the day it was an opportunity that I’ve wanted since I was six years old — to play in the National Football League,” Kaaya said in a story by former college football reporter Joe Schad, who currently covers the Miami Dolphins for Palm Beach Post. “And while I think I could have won a national championship and a conference championship had I stayed at Miami, it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Super Bowl — and play in an NFC Championship or AFC Championship.”
The thought of Miami winning a national championship may be a bit of a reach influenced by close ties to a program, so you can excuse Kaaya for thinking so highly of the once-mighty Miami program. But he does have faith Richt could be on the verge of getting Miami to stay on the right track.
“I think they’ll be in good hands,” Kaaya said. “Coach Richt will have them back on the right page pretty soon. I think next season they’ll be a playoff contender, no doubt.”
Miami went 9-4 in Richt’s first season with the program, complete with the first bowl victory by the program since winning the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl under Larry Coker. Since that 2006 season, Miami has had four different head coaches (including two interim coaches) before landing Richt and has finished in the AP top 25 just twice. The last time Miami hit double digits in the win column was in the 2003 season, Miami’s curtain call in the Big East that ended with a No. 5 ranking and an Orange Bowl victory. The program has since had to crawl through NCAA issues and has not been able to keep pace with ACC powers Florida State and Clemson and has yet to win one ACC Coastal Division championship.
But hey, maybe this is the year the “Is Miami back” question will be able to be answered affirmatively for more than a month.