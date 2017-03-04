Report: UNC to follow Michigan in wearing Jordan Brand uniforms in 2017

It only seems natural that the school that gave the basketball world Michael Jordan would be among the first programs to adopt the Jumpman logo on its uniform. While Michigan may have broken the seal on wearing the Jumpman logo on their football uniforms last season, UNC is reportedly making the most obvious of uniform choices beginning with the 2017 season.
According to a report from Inside Carolina, the University of North Carolina and Nike are working on a new contract deal. The current 10-year contract with Nike was signed in 2009, which is the primary reason the school and Nike are underway negotiating terms of a new apparel contract. Following the success with how the Michigan Nike contract played out, UNC should be optimistic about the impact the Nike property can have for its program as well.
UNC’s existing contract with Nike is valued at $37.7 million and was retroactively effective starting on July 1, 2008, making this the final year of the contract. Michigan’s current contract with Nike through 2031 is valued at $173.8 million. Contract values will tend to increase, and if UNC is going to showcase the Jordan Brand with their uniforms, then there is a little extra incentive to add more value to the contract for UNC. How much UNC will end up getting with their next contract remains to be seen, but the buzz surrounding the possibility of wearing Jordan’s signature logo on the uniform should be a good sales pitch on the recruiting trail when UNC shows off new uniforms. After all, that’s what all of this is about anyway, right?
Because UNC and Nike have an existing contract in place, Nike has an exclusive opportunity for negotiating with UNC over a future apparel deal. Other companies would have to wait to enter a negotiating phase if UNC and Nike are unable to make ends meet. That is not likely to happen as UNC and Nike have been working together since 1993. The two have extended their contract four times since first partnering.
In his second season as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, Mark Richt has some believing this may actually be the time Miami turns a corner and fulfills the expectations place don the program when they joined the ACC from the Big East. Despite a few flashes in the pan with good starts to a season here and there, Miami has long struggled to be the football power the ACC thought it was adding, but could 2017 be different? Former Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya seems to think so.
In Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, Kaaya says he has no regrets over making his decision to turn pro with a year of eligibility remaining at Miami, even though he feels he could have been a part of something truly special with the Miami Hurricanes had he stuck around fo the 2017 campaign. How special? How about College Football Playoff contention?
“I thought of both scenarios, but at the end of the day it was an opportunity that I’ve wanted since I was six years old — to play in the National Football League,” Kaaya said in a story by former college football reporter Joe Schad, who currently covers the Miami Dolphins for Palm Beach Post. “And while I think I could have won a national championship and a conference championship had I stayed at Miami, it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Super Bowl — and play in an NFC Championship or AFC Championship.”
The thought of Miami winning a national championship may be a bit of a reach influenced by close ties to a program, so you can excuse Kaaya for thinking so highly of the once-mighty Miami program. But he does have faith Richt could be on the verge of getting Miami to stay on the right track.
“I think they’ll be in good hands,” Kaaya said. “Coach Richt will have them back on the right page pretty soon. I think next season they’ll be a playoff contender, no doubt.”
Miami went 9-4 in Richt’s first season with the program, complete with the first bowl victory by the program since winning the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl under Larry Coker. Since that 2006 season, Miami has had four different head coaches (including two interim coaches) before landing Richt and has finished in the AP top 25 just twice. The last time Miami hit double digits in the win column was in the 2003 season, Miami’s curtain call in the Big East that ended with a No. 5 ranking and an Orange Bowl victory. The program has since had to crawl through NCAA issues and has not been able to keep pace with ACC powers Florida State and Clemson and has yet to win one ACC Coastal Division championship.
But hey, maybe this is the year the “Is Miami back” question will be able to be answered affirmatively for more than a month.
While it took a few days to make things official, USC has confirmed the hire of Deland McCullough as the Trojans’ new running backs coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Deland to the Trojan Family and fortunate to have him on our staff,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “He had great success recruiting and then developing prolific running backs at Indiana who were NFL ready. The Indiana run game during his time was effective, efficient and productive. He understands the running game and was himself a very skilled runner as a college and pro player.”
McCullough replaces Tommie Robinson, who was hired last month by former USC coach Ed Orgeron to fill the same position at LSU.
The trip West is a bit of a departure for McCullough as he’s spent nearly his entire coaching career — dating back to 2010 — at Indiana. Despite the unfamiliarity with Los Angeles, the young coach developed several quality runners with the Hoosiers, such as Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard, and should be able to keep that impressive list of pupils growing with players like Ronald Jones II on the USC roster in 2017.
Think coaches are done tinkering with their rosters ahead of spring football? Think again.
Oklahoma State is the latest school to dip into the graduate transfer market this month as ESPN reports that former Cal offensive tackle Aaron Cochran and ex-Clemson defensive back Adrian Baker are both expected to visit Stillwater this weekend.
Cochran announced his departure from the Golden Bears last month and will be eligible right away in 2017 at a position of need for the Cowboys. The left tackle appeared in 28 games the past three seasons in Berkeley and made 16 starts for the team, which ran a similar offense to what OSU does.
Baker missed the Tigers’ run to the national title with a knee injury this past year but did start three times for Clemson two years ago. He would be a nice addition at corner for the Oklahoma State after the loss of veteran cover man Ashton Lampkin.
It remains to be seen if either of the two players actually winds up in Stillwater but a transfer to the Big 12 makes a lot of sense for both parties as things gear up for 2017.
‘Friday Night Lights’ is much more than a story in the state of Texas, it’s a way of life for many in the fall when it comes to football. The College Football Playoff apparently wants to get in on that action.
The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic announced this week that the game’s 2017 edition would be moving up a day later this year to Friday, Dec. 29th. The move is similar to one enacted last year that moved the Orange Bowl up, which mostly allows the game to have its own primetime window on television.
“This opportunity enables the Classic to stand alone and kick off the holiday weekend as the only bowl game on Friday night,” Jay McAuley, chairman of the Cotton Bowl Classic, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the move presented to us by the College Football Playoff and ESPN. Our new date gives local fans and those from out of state the best opportunity to come to North Texas and enjoy what will most likely be a battle of Top 10 teams.”
The 82nd edition will be the earliest kickoff in the game’s history, which dates all the way back to 1937. The Cotton Bowl will not be a semifinal game this season so it makes plenty of sense to shift things around to allow the two teams involved get a bit more attention than they normally would have on December 30th.
Surprisingly, this is only the third time ever that the bowl has been played in the month of December.
Here’s the updated New Year’s Six/College Football Playoff schedule:
Friday, December 29th: Cotton Bowl
Saturday, December 30th: Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1st: Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl (semifinal), Sugar Bowl (semifinal)
Monday, January 8th: National Championship Game (Atlanta, GA)