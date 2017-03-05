CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: LJ Scott #3 of the Michigan State Spartans runs the ball as Hardy Nickerson #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts the tackle at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan State RB L.J. Scott hints on Twitter he may turn pro after 2017

1 Comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 5, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

It would be unwise to guess what a college football player plans to do nine to 10 months from now, so overreacting to a single tweet dropped online over the weekend while watching the NFL Combine in Indianapolis may just be catching a player caught up in the fun. Michigan State running back L.J. Scott seemed to leave a hint online to his Twitter followers that he could already be looking forward to his go at the combine “a year from now.”

As a sophomore in 2016, Scott rushed for 994 yards and six touchdowns in a woeful season for the Spartans. Scott is considered one of the top running backs in the Big Ten heading into 2017, along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, Minnesota’s Rodney Smith, and Ohio State’s Mike Weber. Like Scott, Barkley and Smith will be juniors this fall and could also be in a position to consider making the leap to the NFL in 2018.

A total of 19 running backs declared early for the 2017 NFL Draft. The only position with more players declaring early for the draft was at wide receiver, with 27.

A reminder that spring game attendance is useless, but some schools love it

Part of a record crowd of 50,500 watches Clemson's spring football game Saturday, April 9, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent-Mail via AP
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 5, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

The spring football game or scrimmage season is underway with Duke getting in a spring scrimmage in Durham on Saturday. Illinois also hosted an open practice for fans. With the first taste of spring football on our hands, it is time to dive head first into the spring football attendance conversation for the 2017 season. But to sum things up before continuing, remember that spring football is not held in a uniform regard from conference to conference or program to program. The numbers clearly show that.

Over the past three years, I have taken the liberty of tracking spring football game attendance figures out of pure curiosity. What I have learned from the past three years is not exactly all that shocking. Big time programs tend to see a higher interest in spring football, which leads to a higher interest in spring football games and scrimmages, which in turn leads to higher attendance figures. Last year, Ohio State set a national spring game record by drawing over 100,000 fans to its spring football game. Georgia impressed everyone with its spring draw with over 90,000 fans showing up for a unique experience complete with a concert, topping perennial SEC spring game attendance champion contender Alabama in the process. Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Auburn continued to be among the nation’s leaders in spring game attendance with their usual big crowds. The same cannot be said for programs from the Group of Five, obviously, but even among the power conferences it is statistically clear the Big Ten and SEC are playing on a different playing field in the spring game attendance game compared to the Big 12 and Pac-12. The ACC tends to straddle the line.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when the spring game attendance numbers start to come together…

Not every school bothers to track attendance

In truth, most of the spring game numbers that are reported are actually estimates. That or it is an incredible coincidence that so many schools see an attendance figure that ends with a zero. In the three years I have tracked these numbers, Boston College, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northwestern, and Texas are the power conference programs that have not reported or supplied a spring attendance figure for one reason or another. A large number of Group of Five programs do not track attendance figures either. Each school has their own philosophy in place over such a thing, so it is not at all shocking to see a good number of schools not pay extra care and scrutiny to such a figure.

Some games or scrimmages will not be played in a stadium

Sometimes a school will take its spring scrimmage outside of the typical home stadium, which means the attendance maximum will potentially be significantly lower than usual. Arizona State played its spring scrimmage on a soccer field last year. Notre Dame Stadium renovations forced the Fighting Irish to hold its spring scrimmage on a non-traditional field in 2015, resulting in a crowd of just 3,590 compared to crowds of over 27,000 in 2014 and 2016 in Notre Dame Stadium.

Stadium renovations are often the main reason a power conference program will move its spring game to a different venue, but that is not always the case. Not having access to a home football stadium also comes into play. Temple and Pittsburgh have each played their spring scrimmage on a practice field or a high school field in recent years, for example. Part of the reason may be having to fund a lowly-attended spring game in an NFL stadium. It’s just not worth it.

Texas A&M didn’t hold a spring game for two years (2014 and 2015) due to ongoing renovations at Kyle Field and an inability to figure out an alternative location that would comply with SEC spring game rules.

Weather can also be a factor

Some games get rained out. Some fans choose not to put up with the weather for a spring game.

Every school treats it spring game differently

Schools like Nebraska, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State and Ohio State have used their spring game to be the focus of an entire weekend or community event by making it a pretty big deal over years. Alabama lets fans run on the field for autographs. Penn State has a fair atmosphere outside the stadium. Some schools charge admission. Some schools simply open the doors and let the fans come and go as they please. There is no one way to handle a spring game. All of these different mechanics play into how the game is seen by fans.

In 2015, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio made it a point to have more fans than ever attend the Michigan State spring game. It almost worked, but it would be another year (and a Big Ten title) before Michigan State hit the 50,000 mark. Michigan experimented with making the spring game a Friday night event. It worked, although it struggled to match the buzz over the first spring game with Jim Harbaugh the previous year. Georgia organized an elaborate concert event around the spring game and led the SEC in attendance.

Schools will continue trying new and innovative ways to make the spring game something fans want to flock to, while others will treat it as nothing more than an afterthought. For example, are you surprised Wisconsin has failed to draw 10,000 fans each of the past three years? Considering how successful Wisconsin has been, that may seem odd to you, but Wisconsin simply doesn’t treat its spring game as much of anything at all.

Who will be the spring game champions of 2017?

It goes without saying the Big Ten and SEC will be the dominating forces in the spring game attendance standings. With the biggest stadiums and some of the top annual spring draws between them, nobody will stand much of a chance to keep the pace. Eight of the top 10 spring game attendances were seen in the Big Ten or SEC in 2016. The two outliers were Florida State and Clemson of the ACC. Both the Seminoles and Tigers appear to go against the grain compared to the rest o the ACC, although Virginia Tech was right in the mix last year.

Speaking of Clemson, the defending national champions are one of a small handful of power conference teams to see an increase of spring game attendance each of the past two years (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan State, and USC are the others) during this ongoing three-year research. Coming off a national championship, it would not be a stretch to think Clemson may see another year of increased attendance this spring, weather pending. The past two College Football Playoff national champions (Alabama and Ohio State) each saw a higher spring attendance compared to the previous season before winning the national title.

We’ll update the spring game attendance records throughout the spring, so stay tuned to see how it all plays out this year. Spring attendance numbers are good for PR purposes and gives some fans one more thing to brag about in the offseason.

Ohio adds pair of assistants to Frank Solich’s coaching staff

ATHENS, OH - SEPTEMBER 9: Fans of the Ohio University Bobcats cheer during a game against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers at the Peden Stadium on September 9, 2005 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio won 16-10 in overtime. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 4, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

After losing two coaches last month, Ohio University replaced them this month.

The school has announced that Frank Solich has hired De’Angelo Smith and Pete Germano to be part of his coaching staff for the 2017 season.  The former will coach cornerbacks, the latter defensive line.

Smith replaces Anthony Perkins, who left for a job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Germano takes the place of Jesse Williams, now with the Kansas Jayhawks coaching the same positional group.

Smith has spent the past three seasons with Michigan State, the last two as a graduate assistant working mainly with the Spartans’ defensive backs.  This will mark Smith’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

The past five seasons, Germano worked as the line coach at Fresno State.  Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Bobcats for 11 seasons.  During that span, he worked with the defensive line, tight ends and outside linebackers.

UMass the landing spot for Ex-Syracuse RB Jordan Fredericks

SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Jordan Fredericks #22 of the Syracuse Orange runs in a touchdown to make the score 38-0 against the Rhode Island Rams on September 4, 2015 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse Orange defeats Rhode Island Rams 47-0. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorMar 4, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

After leaving one Northeast football program, Jordan Fredericks will continue his collegiate playing career at another.

On his social media accounts Saturday, Fredericks announced he has decided to enroll at UMass and play for the Minutemen.  The running back will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Beginning in 2018, he’d have two seasons of eligibility to use.

As a true freshman in 2015, Fredericks led Syracuse in rushing with 607 yards. Under new head coach Dino Babers, Fredericks saw his rush attempts plummet from 107 to 28 in 2016. He ran for 139 yards in what turned out to be his last season with the Orange.

In December, Fredericks announced his decision to transfer.

Football player accused of assault no longer enrolled at TCU

Gary Patterson
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireMar 4, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

Tipa Galeai, a redshirt sophomore defensive end for TCU in 2016, is reportedly no longer a part of the program or the university. On Friday, it was reported Galeai has been accused of chasing down and assaulting two students back in January. He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

As reported by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Galeai was charged in January and a TCU spokesperson has confirmed he is no longer enrolled with the university.

“Texas Christian University expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law,” a statement from the university said in response to an inquiry about Galeai’s status with the program and university.

The details in the police affidavit for the January incident accuse Galeai of punching another student 21 times after pushing him against a wall. The student suffered injuries to his face and was caught on camera. A second student was punched three times, resulting in a bruised lip. Neither student sought medical attention, and one of the students declined to press charges. Galeai surrendered himself to police on January 26, just days after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Galeai appeared in 10 games for TCU last season.