Dameyune Craig rejoins Florida State staff

In a newsy day in Tallahassee, Jimbo Fisher confirmed to local reporters Monday that Dameyune Craig has re-joined the staff as a quality control assistant.
Craig was an original member of Fisher’s staff, serving as quarterbacks coach from 2010-12. From there, Craig left to serve as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Auburn from 2013-15 and as wide receivers coach at LSU. He was not retained by new Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.
Though he spent three years on staff, the peak of the Craig-Seminoles relationship came when he was at Auburn. During the 2014 BCS National Championship, Florida State players accused Craig of stealing their signals.
Fisher confirmed after Florida State’s eventual win that their signals were indeed intercepted — though he didn’t name Craig specifically — and didn’t blame Auburn for swiping them.
“They had a couple of our signals a couple times and were getting to them,” Fisher said. “That happens, people do it, and that’s our fault. You’ve got to change them, constantly rotate them, being able to get them in different ways. That’s part of the game. I don’t have a problem with that.”